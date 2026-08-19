An X user's post about Apollo Hospital offering "happy hours" with a 40% discount for early morning MRI scans went viral. The post sparked a wide range of reactions on social media, from humor to criticism of hospital pricing. Other users confirmed similar off-peak discount practices at various Apollo branches.

An X user said that a hospital official gave him a 40% discount if he scheduled the scan for early in the morning. This unique allegation regarding MRI pricing at Apollo Hospital went viral on social media.

Vishal Khandelwal, an X user, published the message and claimed to have called Apollo Hospital to find out how much an MRI would cost. He claims that the hospital executive quoted Rs 16,000 for the scan. Khandelwal claimed that when he heard the price, he exclaimed, "Oh!" But when the CEO informed him that the hospital had "HAPPY HOURS" from 2 to 6 AM, when he could get the MRI done at a 40% discount, the conversation apparently took an unexpected turn.

Sharing the exchange on X, Khandelwal wrote, “Called up Apollo Hospital for an MRI. “Sir cost is Rs 16,000."

“Oh!"

“But we have HAPPY HOURS between 2 AM and 6 AM where you can get it done for 40% discount." Happy hours…for an MRI! 😅"

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Social Media Can't Keep Calm

Social media users were immediately drawn to the mention of "happy hours" for a medical diagnostic process. Many thought the phrase was strange, while others spoke about the potential justifications for providing cheaper scans during off-peak hours.

One user linked the post to their own alleged experience with Apollo, writing, “Its all happy hours for them. Their poor ICU management killed my mother. We talk about medical tourism in India but accountability is a mirage."

A different person commented, "That's so funny and may be, we might soon find pubs in hospitals too," taking a more light-hearted stance.

The discussion also turned towards the pricing of diagnostic services at corporate hospitals. One user wrote, “That is Corporate hospital for you. Happy hours would mean lean period. Diagnostic agencies would be 50 to 60 percent of that cost."

Another commenter claimed that similar discounts are indeed available at some Apollo branches, writing, “Surprisingly it’s true, Apollo branches like Bannerghatta provide up to 50% off on MRI/CT scans from 10 PM–6 AM, while Pune offers 50% between 8 PM–midnight, aligning closely with the 2–6 AM 40% “happy hours" quoted."