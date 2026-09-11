Noida Police created a green corridor to transport a donated heart 20 km from Hindon Airport to Fortis Hospital in just 16 minutes. Donated by the family of a brain-dead Army officer, the heart was successfully transplanted into a 50-year-old patient.

In a remarkable medical emergency, Noida Police created a green corridor to help transport a donated heart over 20 kilometres in just 16 minutes, ensuring that the vital organ reached the hospital in time for transplantation. The heart was donated by the family of a brain-dead Army officer, whose decision to donate his organs helped give another patient a second chance at life. The organ was transported from Hindon Airport to Fortis Hospital, where doctors were prepared to carry out the transplant.

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The coordinated effort involved police personnel clearing the route and ensuring that the heart could be moved without delays caused by regular traffic. The operation highlighted the importance of timely transportation during organ transplants, where every minute can be critical. The donated heart was successfully transplanted into a 50-year-old patient on September 9, according to the information shared about the case.

The incident has been hailed as an example of how coordination between law enforcement, medical teams and other authorities can help save lives during critical medical procedures. Beyond the rapid journey, the story also reflects the impact of organ donation. The Army officer’s family’s decision turned a moment of immense loss into an opportunity for another person to continue living, highlighting the lasting impact of compassion and generosity.