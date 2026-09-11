Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa led a massive padayatra in Shikaripura to protest the Centre's draft notification on the Kasturi Rangan report. He vowed to block its implementation and criticized the local BJP MLA and MP for their inaction.

Condemning the Central government's seventh draft notification regarding the implementation of the Kasturi Rangan report and opposing its implementation, Karnataka Minister and Shivamogga District In-charge Madhu Bangarappa participated in a massive padayatra and protest organised by the Shikaripura Youth Congress Committee from Esuru to Shikaripura on Friday.

The Minister, who arrived from Bengaluru, joined the padayatra midway and walked with farmers, agricultural labourers, party leaders, workers and the public till the Shikaripura Taluk Office. After the padayatra concluded at the taluk office premises, he inaugurated the protest by lighting a lamp and addressed the gathering.

'Will Not Allow Implementation'

Strongly condemning the Central Government's action on the Kasturi Rangan report, the Minister said, "We will not allow the implementation of the Kasturi Rangan report at any cost. I have come to Shikaripura considering it my duty to stand with our people."

Criticism of Central Government and Local MP

Questioning the Central Government for issuing the seventh draft notification, he asked, "Why is the Central Government, which always bears ill will against our state, so adamant about the Kasturi Rangan report?" "The situation of the people of Shikaripura is like giving a ruby in the hands of a monkey. The MLA here is giving only misleading statements on the Kasturi Rangan issue. His own family member is an MP; his brother himself is an MP, but he is not opening his mouth in Parliament. When the Central Government called an important meeting to discuss the Western Ghats, our MP betrayed by not attending the meeting," he said.

Congress's Consistent Opposition

"Congress is continuously fighting in favour of the people on the Kasturi Rangan report issue. The padayatra held under the leadership of Kimmane Rathnakar was also successful. Today we have held a padayatra from Esuru to Shikaripura. We will not leave this issue just like that," he said.

Attack on BJP's Rule

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, the Minister questioned what benefit people got during Yediyurappa's rule.

Recalling Father's Legacy

Recalling the bond between his father, former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa, and Shikaripura, the Minister said, "My constituency Soraba does not come under the purview of the Kasturi Rangan report. Still, I have come to stand with you. My father had immense concern for you. When he became an MP from Congress, it was the people of Shikaripura who gave him the most votes and made him win. We are indebted to you. I have come here to repay that debt. Give me a place in your heart as you gave to Appaji," he appealed.

Recalling that former Chief Minister Devaraj Arasu had given land rights, while his father S. Bangarappa had implemented the free pump set scheme, he said Bangarappa's contribution to the expansion of areca plantations in Shivamogga district was significant. The Minister said that 624 applications were received in the recently held Praja Seva programme in Shikaripura, of which about 50% are Bagar Hukum applications.

Defense of Guarantee Schemes

Defending the guarantee schemes implemented by the government led by the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Minister said, "Siddaramaiah is a noble soul who filled the stomachs of the hungry. The guarantee schemes he has given have today reached the homes of every section of people in the state."

On Role as Education Minister

Speaking about his continuation as Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa said BJP leaders had criticised that he would not become a minister again. But the Congress leadership has given him the ministerial post again, recognising his work.

Speaking about achievements in the education sector, he said, "During the BJP rule, 15 to 20 per cent of students used to fail. After I became Education Minister, the percentage of failing students has come down to 2 per cent."

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