Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, expressed confidence that justice will be served, stating he has given names like Aditya, Sooraj Pancholi, and Dino Morea to investigators. This follows the Bombay HC's order for a CBI probe into the case.

Satish Salian, father of the late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager, Disha Salian, on Friday said that the proceedings in the case will begin in a few days and justice will be served. Speaking to ANI, he said that he has provided a comprehensive account of the events surrounding his daughter's death to investigating authorities, reiterating his demand for justice. "I stated the facts exactly as they were; I told them everything that happened to my daughter. I listed all the names: Aditya, Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea, and the bodyguards. They noted everything down. They said they would take action based on what I told them; the proceedings would begin in a few days. The truth cannot be defeated. God stands where the truth is; that is why justice will be served," he said.

Court Intervention and CBI Inquiry

This comes after the Bombay High Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register an FIR and conduct a thorough probe into the matter.

Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat in Bandra, Mumbai.

During an earlier hearing in the case, a Division Bench of Justice Bharti Dangre and Justice Manjusha Deshpande raised concerns over the registration of only an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and not an FIR despite the family's allegations of murder. The court also observed that copies of the post-mortem report and the ADR had not been provided to Disha Salian's family even after five years of her death.

Hope from Sushant Singh Rajput's Family

Earlier last week, Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, expressed hope in the CBI inquiry, stressing that truth may be troubled but it cannot be defeated. Sharing a video on her X and Instagram handles simultaneously, Shweta Singh expressed her strong belief in the "power of truth". She wrote, "Truth has its own power… it can be suppressed for some time, troubled, but it cannot be defeated. May Krishna be our guide. Truth alone triumphs. Jai Shri Krishna. The CBI inquiry in Disha Salian's case is giving hope to many SSRians too." (ANI)