A 75-year-old man and his 70-year-old wife in West Bengal have finally received electricity after decades of relying on kerosene lamps. Following local intervention, power reached their home, bringing the elderly couple joy, comfort and hope.

After decades of relying on kerosene lamps, a 75-year-old man and his 70-year-old wife in West Bengal have finally received electricity at their home, marking an emotional moment for the elderly couple. The couple had reportedly lived without a power connection for several years, with financial difficulties and administrative delays making it difficult for them to access electricity. Their home remained dependent on traditional kerosene lamps, even as electricity became a basic part of everyday life for most households.

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Their situation eventually came to attention locally, prompting intervention to help address the issues preventing the electricity connection. Following the intervention, power was finally supplied to their home, allowing the couple to switch on electric lights for the first time. For the elderly pair, the arrival of electricity brought more than just illumination. It offered a renewed sense of comfort, dignity and hope after years of waiting for a basic household facility.

The story has also drawn attention to the challenges some elderly and economically vulnerable families continue to face in accessing essential services. While the electricity connection may appear to be a simple development, for the couple it represents a long-awaited change that could make their daily lives safer and more convenient after decades spent living in the dark.