A bizarre video shows a man calmly reading a book while swinging in a crib-like structure suspended between two buildings. The dangerous-looking footage has sparked reactions online, with some viewers even questioning whether it could be AI-generated.

A bizarre video showing a man reading a book while swinging in a crib-like structure suspended between two buildings has caught attention online. The unusual sight has left viewers stunned, with many questioning how such a setup could be possible. In the video, the man appears to sit calmly inside a suspended crib as it swings high above the ground between two buildings. Despite the seemingly dangerous height, he continues reading a book, appearing completely unfazed by the situation.

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The footage has triggered a wave of reactions on social media. While some viewers were amazed by the unusual scene, others expressed concern over the apparent safety risks involved. Some commenters also questioned whether the video could have been created or altered using artificial intelligence, pointing to the unusual nature of the footage.

However, there is no independent confirmation that the video is AI-generated, and the exact location and circumstances behind the footage remain unclear. It is also unknown whether the structure was professionally installed or whether proper safety arrangements were in place. As the video continues to circulate, its authenticity and the circumstances surrounding the unusual stunt remain a subject of discussion among viewers online. Such activities should not be attempted without proper professional safety measures.