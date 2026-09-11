Union Minister Nitin Gadkari advocates for stronger India-US cooperation to create a 'win-win situation' by leveraging India's potential and US technology. He also highlighted India's rise as the 3rd largest auto industry and major infrastructure projects.

India-US Cooperation for 'Win-Win Situation'

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday stressed the need for stronger cooperation between India and the US, saying the two countries can create a "win-win situation" by combining India's potential with American resources and technology. Addressing the 22nd Indo-American Corporate Excellence Awards 2026, Gadkari said the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce has an important role in identifying areas where the strengths of India and the US can be combined.

He said, "We need to establish cooperation, coordination, and communication between the stakeholders in the USA and India. The role of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce. It's very, very important. We have to identify which are the fields where we can make collaborations, what are the strengths for India, and what are the strengths of the USA. And there are people who can convert problems into opportunities, and there are some people also who convert opportunities into problems. But let us accept the challenges. India has the potential, and the US has resources and technology. On the basis of that, we can create a win-win situation for the world."

Knowledge and Technology as Key Drivers

Gadkari also underlined the importance of knowledge, innovation, entrepreneurship, science and technology in driving India's future economic development. "The most important thing is knowledge. Innovation, entrepreneurship, science, technology research, and successful practices- we name it as knowledge and the conversion of knowledge into wealth in the future. And for that reason, knowledge and technology are very important. Particularly, whether it is agriculture or the defence sector, it's everywhere. From a technology point of view, the USA is now leading the world. And this is the time that we can collaborate with the US industry. It is a win-win situation for all of us," Gadkari said.

Infrastructure and Technology

Speaking about infrastructure and technology, Gadkari said flyover projects worth Rs 50,000 crore are being undertaken in Pune. He said new technology would enable the construction of multiple levels of flyovers and metro infrastructure on a single tier. "Now in Pune, we are making a flyover of Rs. 50,000 Cr. Now, I suggested to CM Devendra Fadnavis that all these flyovers have become an obstacle. We have to create new flyovers, making first, second, and third levels, and the fourth level will be for the metro on a single tier. We have just received the technology, which we accepted from Malaysia," he said.

Growth in Automobile Sector

Gadkari further highlighted India's growth in the automobile sector, saying the country's automobile industry has surpassed Japan to become the world's third-largest, behind the US and China. "When I took charge of this ministry, the size of the industry was 14 lakh crore. We have just surpassed Japan, and our number is 3rd in the world. The first is the USA, with that size of industry. Secondly, China has 49 lakh crore, and India is now at 23 lakh crore," he stated. (ANI)