Comedian Zarna Garg was trapped in a Berlin Hermès store restroom for over an hour. She alleged that staff knew she was stuck but refused to break the door, creating a frightening situation. Garg claimed the luxury brand offered no apology or explanation for the incident.

India-born comedian Zarna Garg has sparked attention online after alleging that she was trapped inside a restroom at a Hermès store in Berlin, Germany, for more than an hour. Garg, who now lives in the US, shared her experience on Instagram, claiming that staff at the luxury store refused to break open the door despite knowing she was stuck inside.

Garg described the incident as frightening, particularly because her children and team members were on the other side of the door watching what was happening. In her Instagram post, she wrote, “We are all freaked out because I was locked shut in the bathroom of the Hermes store in Berlin for over an hour and no one cared!”

Check the viral video here:

According to Garg, the situation initially seemed amusing. She and her team reportedly began recording videos, thinking they could eventually turn the unusual experience into something funny. She recalled, “At first we made light of it. Things happen. We started recording thinking we’ll make a funny video about what you can do when locked in a bathroom.”

She even said she made an origami village using paper towels and played games while waiting to be rescued. However, what began as a humorous situation became increasingly serious as the wait continued.

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Garg alleged that the restroom door was made from “cheap, flimsy piece of plywood” and claimed it was potentially in violation of fire safety regulations. She also expressed disappointment with the store's response after the incident.

The comedian specifically claimed that there was “No apology, no explanation, not a word of comfort was offered”, including to her children and team, who she said were watching in horror from outside.

The incident has drawn attention because it involves a high-end Hermès store and Garg's allegations about how the staff handled the emergency. Her account has prompted online discussion about customer safety, emergency response and the responsibility of businesses when customers become trapped on their premises.

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