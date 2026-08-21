A viral social media post has sparked a debate about parenting and Gen Z's employability in India. It argues that some wealthy parents, by shielding children from everyday responsibilities, may make them unprepared for professional life. This overprotection can hinder the development of essential skills like resilience and accountability.

A viral social media post has reignited debate around parenting, privilege and career readiness after a man argued that some wealthy Indian parents may be unintentionally making their Gen Z children “unemployable” by shielding them from everyday responsibilities and the realities of adult life.

A user on X, Prem Soni sharing his observations, questioned the way children from financially comfortable families are often raised with extensive support. From household chores and financial responsibilities to dealing with practical problems independently, he suggested that many young adults may grow up without developing essential skills needed to navigate professional life.

Check the viral post here:

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The central argument of the viral post was not simply about wealth. Instead, it focused on how excessive comfort and protection could affect a young person's ability to handle pressure, rejection, accountability and routine responsibilities. The post asked what happens when children are rarely expected to manage difficult situations on their own and are then suddenly required to compete in demanding workplaces.

The discussion particularly centred on Gen Z and the changing expectations surrounding employment. While education and financial security can offer significant advantages, the post suggested that professional success also depends on qualities that cannot always be bought, including resilience, discipline, communication, problem-solving and the willingness to learn from mistakes.

The argument quickly sparked mixed reactions online. Some users agreed that overprotective parenting can leave young people underprepared for the challenges of employment, especially when they have never been expected to take responsibility for everyday tasks or decisions.

Others, however, pushed back against broadly blaming either wealthy parents or Gen Z. They argued that career struggles are influenced by several factors, including a highly competitive job market, changing workplace expectations and limited opportunities. Some also pointed out that financial privilege does not automatically mean a lack of ambition or work ethic.

The viral debate has ultimately raised a larger question about what parents should teach children alongside providing education and financial security. As young people enter a rapidly changing workplace, the post has prompted discussion over whether independence, accountability and practical life skills are becoming just as important as academic qualifications.

While opinions remain divided, the conversation highlights a growing concern: protecting children from every hardship may offer comfort in the short term, but could it leave them less prepared to face the challenges of adulthood and employment?