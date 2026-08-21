LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin challenged CM C Joseph Vijay in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to release alleged corruption files of the previous DMK regime. He questioned the delay, sarcastically asking if the CM was waiting for an astrologer's approval.

Udhayanidhi Dares CM Vijay Over 'Corruption Files'

A tense situation prevailed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday after Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin challenged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to immediately make public the alleged corruption files linked to the previous DMK regime. Taking part in the debate, the LoP launched a sharp attack on the Chief Minister's style of functioning. "Don't deliver punch dialogues like in cinema in the Assembly," Udhayanidhi told CM Vijay.

The challenge was in response to a prior statement by the Chief Minister, who had claimed that he would reveal "corruption files from the previous DMK regime at an appropriate time." Udhayanidhi questioned the delay in making these findings public, suggesting that the government lacked solid evidence. "I urge him to open the files immediately and take action if there's solid evidence of corruption. Why is the Chief Minister hesitant to release the files? Is he waiting for his astrologer to fix the date?" the LoP asked sarcastically.

While CM Vijay did not respond directly to the provocations on the floor, the state's School Education Minister intervened to defend the administration. The Minister reiterated that the Chief Minister is committed to transparency and would release the graft files to the public at an "appropriate time." The exchange triggered heated arguments between DMK and TVK MLAs, leading to sloganeering and a brief disruption in the House before proceedings resumed.

This comes after CM Vijay on Wednesday warned that he would reveal alleged corruption-related files from the previous DMK government at an "appropriate time", as a heated exchange broke out between Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly over alleged irregularities in road-laying works.

Earlier Clashes on State Budget and Debt

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on August 7 witnessed fiery exchanges between members of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), centring on allegations of corruption, fiscal management, and the implementation of social welfare schemes. The verbal duel began during the discussion on the State Budget, between former minister and DMK MLA Raghupathi and the TVK government.

Highlighting the State's debt caused during the DMK regime, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Wilson said, "He (MK Stalin) is also responsible for the debt of Rs 1.28 lakh on the head of every citizen. They say our leader is present in the women's entitlement scheme. We say that the debt is also present in it."

DMK leader and former minister Nehru defended the previous government's borrowing, saying, "The Finance Secretary clearly stated after the Budget was presented that the government borrows money only for development purposes." "The government cannot borrow money without the approval of the Reserve Bank of India. Instead of talking about debt, look at how many schemes have actually been implemented," he added.

Urging the government to maintain the State's economic growth, Raghupathi said, "We brought GDP growth to 11 per cent. Do not bring it down. At least try to maintain it at that level."

The Assembly on the same day passed the resolution urging the Centre for equitable and fair devolution of taxes, invoking the principle of fiscal federalism. (ANI)