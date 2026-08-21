The BJP is set to hold a high-level meeting in New Delhi to finalize plans for 'Modi@25', a nationwide celebration marking PM Modi's 25 years in public life. The campaign will include service drives, exhibitions, and intellectual conferences.

The BJP will hold a meeting in New Delhi tomorrow (August 22) to discuss and finalise the roadmap for programmes to be organised across the country as part of the 'Modi@25' celebrations, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public life. BJP national president Nitin Nabin, national organisation general secretary BL Santosh and programme in-charge Vinod Tawde will attend the meeting. State BJP presidents, organisation general secretaries and state in-charges will also participate in the meeting.

The meeting will focus on deliberations over the nationwide programmes and activities planned under 'Modi@25', commemorating Prime Minister Modi's 25 years of public service.

'Seva Sankalp Mahotsav' Campaign

The BJP is preparing a mega nationwide campaign, 'Seva Sankalp Mahotsav', to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public service on October 7. The celebrations would commence on September 7 and will be held across the country for around 15 days, with a series of programmes highlighting the Prime Minister's journey in public life and his emphasis on service, good governance, development and Antyodaya.

Nationwide Outreach and Service Programmes

As part of the nationwide celebrations, several public outreach and service-oriented programmes will be organised, including cleanliness drives, blood donation camps, tree plantation drives and health camps. Digital and photo exhibitions on the theme '25 Years of Narendra Modi' will also be organised across the country, showcasing key milestones of his public life and governance.

Conferences and Public Awareness Initiatives

The BJP will further organise intellectuals' conferences focusing on good governance, development and Antyodaya, along with dialogue programmes involving youth and various sections of society. Special camps will also be organised to create awareness about various welfare schemes and facilitate public access to government welfare initiatives.

The campaign is aimed at commemorating Prime Minister Modi's 25 years in public service through a nationwide celebration centred on the themes of 'seva, good governance, development and public welfare'.

Starting his term as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001, Narendra Modi transitioned to national politics. He became the Prime Minister in 2014. Having secured three consecutive general election victories, he has become the longest continuously serving democratically elected Prime Minister.