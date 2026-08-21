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DA Hike: 2% Increase Brings 7 Months’ Arrears and Bigger September Salary for Govt Employees
Good news for state government employees as the Dearness Allowance has been increased by 2%, with arrears for the January-to-July period also set to be paid.
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The Shubhendu government has announced a big decision on Dearness Allowance. It has increased the DA by another 2%, taking it from 58% to 60%. This new rate is effective from January 1, 2026, and employees will also get arrears from January to July 2026.
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The Finance Department has published this decision. The government was considering this rate revision for a long time. Finally, it has increased the DA rate from 58% to 60%.
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The government has directed that the money for this increased DA must be paid with the August salary. The arrears for all seven months must also be paid together.
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So, all in all, government employees are set to receive a hefty amount in their September salary. A big sum of money will hit their bank accounts right before the festival season.
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The state government has also announced that employees will receive their salary in advance in October.
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The difference between Central and State DA has been a topic of debate for a long time. After this latest 2% hike, the state government's DA now stands at 60%.
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