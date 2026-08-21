Janasena Party MP Lingamaneni Ramesh's son, Sanjush, was served a notice and given station bail by Hyderabad Police. His Aston Martin allegedly hit and killed a 26-year-old woman in Madhapur. The YSRCP has alleged a police cover-up in the case.

The Hyderabad Police have served a notice under 35(3) BNSS Notice to Lingamaneni Sanjush Son of Janasena Party MP Lingamaneni Ramesh after his Aston Martin was allegedly involved in an accident that killed a 26-year-old woman.

According to a police official with the Madhapur police station, "We have served a 35(3) BNSS, notice and given station bail to Lingamaneni Sanjush in connection with the accident as part of the investigation."

Fatal Accident Details

According to the Police official," On 16.08.2026 at about 15:00 hours, a fatal road accident occurred in front of Inorbit Mall, Madhapur, Hyderabad. The deceased, Bharati Mukhi, aged 26 years, was working as a Sales Girl at Lifestyle Store, Inorbit Mall. She, along with her colleague Pooja Ashok, had gone near ITC Kohenur to bring meals. While they were returning towards the Mall and crossing the road a car allegedly came at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner and hit Bharati Mukhi. Mukhi sustained a severe bleeding injury to her head and was immediately shifted to Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills. However, the duty doctor examined her and declared her dead. Based on the complaint, Crime No. 1238/2026 was registered at Madhapur Police Station under Section 106(1) BNS, and investigation was taken up."

"During the course of investigation, the identity of the person who was allegedly driving the vehicle at the time of the accident was ascertained as Lingameneni Sanjush, s/o. Lingamaenei Ramesh, aged 21 years, On the same day he was apprehended and a Drunk and Drive test and drug test was conducted on the alleged accused. Blood samples were also collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination. Crime vehicle was also seized. The investigation is presently in progress for collection of PME report," the Police further said

YSRCP Alleges Cover-Up

Meanwhile, YSRCP National Spokesperson Karthik Yellapragada alleged that the Police had covered up the incident and said, "There has been an FIR was registered on August 16 against Mr Lingamaneni's son, who allegedly ran over a woman in an accident. Unfortunately, she is no more. It has been five days since the case was registered, but no one has discussed the issue or given any statements. They have kept quiet because the understanding between Mr Revanth Reddy and Mr Chandrababu Naidu is very clear."

He further added, "We demand immediate justice in this matter as well. What is the difference between the Siddhiri Appalaraju case and this case? Why are different standards being applied? (ANI)