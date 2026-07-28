BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, speaking in Lok Sabha, said students want solutions on the NEET-UG paper leak, not political blame games. He outlined the government's three-pronged approach: Justice, Protection, and Reform to fix the examination system.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday said that "students want solutions" on the NEET-UG paper leak rather than political blame games, as he spoke during the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Surya said that a fair examination system is crucial for millions of students and their families who depend on competitive exams for opportunities. "Students don't want politics over paper leaks. They want a system that protects their future. For crores of ordinary families, a fair examination is often the only door to opportunity."

'Students want solutions, not politics'

"Students want solutions, not politics," Surya said, adding that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is focused on strengthening the examination system through structural reforms and preventing paper leaks in the future.

Government's 'Root-and-Branch' Approach

The BJP MP said the government is adopting a "root-and-branch approach" to strengthen the examination system and "fix the system once and for all". He outlined the government's approach under three priorities -- "Justice. Protection. Reform."

Under justice, Surya highlighted CBI investigations, registration of FIRs and immediate arrests. On protection, he cited the re-NEET examination, which he said was conducted in record time, ensuring that no student lost an academic year. On reforms, the BJP MP said the government is moving towards Computer-Based Tests (CBT) and has constituted a high-powered committee for end-to-end examination reforms.

"The NDA Government introduced the Anti-Malpractice law, and UPA failed to introduce and is now further strengthening it," Surya said.

He said the government took immediate steps after the paper leak and conducted the re-NEET examination the following month. "The current government took immediate steps after the paper leak. The RE-NEET exam was conducted the following month, and recently, we also accepted the students' demands," he said.

'Fix the System for the Future'

Speaking about the Anti-Paper Leak Bill, Surya said the youth across the country are looking towards Parliament and want to know what will emerge from the debate and discussion. "The youth across the country are looking towards this Parliament and all of us. They want to know what will come out of this debate and discussion," he said.

"The ordinary young person watching this House from home is not concerned about the political back-and-forth, what happened under which government, what happened in the past, or which party was in power in different states. What concerns the student preparing for the next examination is who will fix the system for the future," the BJP MP said.

Congress Slams Government Over Protests

Ahead of Surya's debate, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the BJP-led government over police action on students protesting against NEET-UG paper leak in the national capital, asking "who gave the order to use pellet guns" and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah must give an answer.

Taking part in the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi accused the government of "hollowing out" the education system by "filling it with RSS pracharaks" and alleged there have been 152 paper leak incidents in the last 10 years, "but not one mafia has been punished." (ANI)

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