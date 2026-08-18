Granite stones fell at a Mumbai Metro Line 9 construction site, sparking public safety concerns. Although no injuries were reported, falling debris punctured a passing vehicle’s tires. The incident, captured on video, prompted public demands for stronger safety protocols at infrastructure projects. I

A frightening incident near a Mumbai Metro construction site has sparked fresh concerns over public safety after granite stones reportedly fell at the Medetiya Nagar station site on Metro Line 9. A video of the incident circulating online shows the stones crashing down inside the barricaded construction area, triggering alarm among residents and commuters.

The incident took place on August 17 at the Metro Line 9 project site. According to reports, some of the falling granite stones later punctured the tyres of a passing vehicle, highlighting the potential danger posed by debris escaping from the construction zone. No injuries were reported in the incident, but the visuals and reports prompted a strong reaction online.

Falling Stones Trigger Panic Near Metro Construction Site

The viral video captured the sudden fall of granite stones near the ongoing Metro construction work, with the incident quickly drawing attention on social media. The footage raised questions about whether adequate safety measures were in place to prevent construction-related material from endangering people and vehicles near the site.

Check the viral video here:

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Online users expressed concern over the safety of citizens travelling around major infrastructure projects. The video prompted criticism over the possible risks associated with construction activity taking place close to busy public areas.

Several social media reactions focused on the need for stricter safeguards, with one user questioning whether there was “no care for citizen safety” amid the dangerous incident. The discussion reflected wider anxiety about accountability and safety protocols at large construction sites.

Vehicle Tyres Reportedly Damaged by Debris

While the granite stones fell within a barricaded work area, the incident did not remain entirely contained. Some of the debris reportedly punctured the tyres of a passing vehicle, according to reports. The damage intensified concerns about what could have happened had pedestrians or more vehicles been in the path of the falling material.

The episode served as a reminder of the risks surrounding active construction zones, particularly in densely populated cities where Metro projects often operate close to roads, homes and commercial areas.

MMRDA Imposes Rs 12.5 Crore Penalty

Following the safety lapse, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) imposed penalties totalling ₹12.5 crore on the contractor and two associated agencies, according to a report on the incident. The action underlined the seriousness with which the authorities viewed the failure and the potential danger created by the falling stones.

The penalty is expected to increase scrutiny of safety practices at the Metro Line 9 project, especially measures designed to protect the public from falling debris and other hazards.

Internet Demands Stronger Safety Measures

The viral video has renewed the debate over public safety around large-scale infrastructure projects. While Mumbai's expanding Metro network is expected to improve connectivity, the incident has highlighted the importance of ensuring construction work does not put commuters and residents at risk.

For many users, the concern was simple: a safety lapse involving falling stones could have had far more serious consequences. The incident ended without reported injuries, but the damaged vehicle and viral footage have intensified calls for stronger monitoring, accountability and safeguards at construction sites. Authorities have already responded with a major financial penalty, placing the focus firmly on preventing a similar incident in the future.