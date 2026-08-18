A Zepto campus hiring requirement for an internship has gone viral online, sparking a debate over its physical demands. The role requires candidates to lift up to 20 kg and remain on their feet for ten to twelve hours, raising concerns about the expectations for graduate students.

A Zepto campus hiring requirement has sparked a debate online after a student highlighted the physical demands listed for an internship role. The requirement that candidates lift up to 20 kg and remain upright for ten to twelve hours raised concerns about the demands made on graduate students.

User @PriyanshuP1405 detailed Zepto's college recruiting campaign for students in a now-viral post on X, highlighting what they called an unexpected physical demand. The user shared a photograph of the recruiting notice and stated, "Zepto asking for hyrox level requirements."

Male students without current backlogs were eligible to apply for the position of Intern-Motherhub Operations, according to the announcement provided in the article. B.Tech, BCA, BBA, and B.Com (Hons.) students from the 2026 batch were among the specified qualifying branches.

The internship had a three-month training period and a monthly salary of Rs 20,000. A CTC between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 6 lakh was also specified in the notification.

One specific requirement caught the attention of social media users, even though several of the listed qualifications—such as problem-solving, analytical skills, communication abilities, proficiency with computer systems, WMS and MS Office, Excel and Google Sheets, and experience working in cross-functional teams—were typical requirements for an operations-oriented role.

The notice stated that candidates should have the “Ability to lift up to 20 KG and remain on your feet for 10-12 hour shifts in a fast-paced environment." It also mentioned strong time-management skills among the desired attributes.

A Look At Viral Post

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Users debated whether the physical criteria was appropriate for an internship advertized to undergraduate students after the post immediately gained popularity.

"What's wrong with hiring nowadays 😭Now we even gotta hit gym daily do get an internship," a user said in response to the condition.

Another said, "Is this real or ai cant imagine if it's real tho?" in reference to the authenticity of the recruiting announcement.

A third user questioned the educational qualifications being sought for the role, commenting, “Seems like a guy with 12th and btech can do the same job so what is the pointing of spending 4years and lakhs."