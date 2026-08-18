Rahul Gandhi praised the Jharkhand govt and students for resolving a protest over recruitment exams via dialogue. The hunger strike ended after CM Hemant Soren cancelled the JSSC-CGL exam and announced a comprehensive probe into irregularities.

Reflecting on the recent resolution in Jharkhand where protesting students called off their hunger strike following successful talks with the state government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reaffirmed his unwavering support for the student community across India, hailing the power of peaceful dialogue and demanding systemic reforms to protect young job seekers. In a post on X, he said, "A consensus has been reached between the students of Jharkhand and the state government, and the students have ended their hunger strike - it was heartening to hear this news."

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto ended his hunger strike at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi in the presence of Jharkhand Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari after Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and all examinations conducted by TDPL. Mahto had been on a hunger strike as part of a student-led agitation over demands concerning the recruitment examination process in the state.

Welcoming the consensus, Rahul Gandhi noted that when youth raise valid concerns, the state's responsibility is to listen and answer rather than suppress their voices. The hunger strike ended after Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the Jharkhand government engaged directly with the protesting aspirants, addressing key demands regarding state recruitment processes and transparency.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren ji and the Jharkhand government chose the path of dialogue and arrived at a solution. The students exercised restraint and made their point heard. This is the right way - when students raise questions, they should get answers," he said. The text of his post on X read, "A consensus has been reached between the students of Jharkhand and the state government, and the students have ended their hunger strike - it was heartening to hear this news. Chief Minister Hemant Soren ji and the Jharkhand government chose the path of dialogue, and found a solution. The students exercised restraint, and made their point heard. This is the right way - when students…"

Gandhi Calls for Nationwide Reforms

Targeting systemic failures in competitive examinations--ranging from paper leaks to commercialised "recovery" setups--Gandhi emphasised that the resolution in Jharkhand is only the first step toward a broader, nationwide transformation. "We stand with every student in the country. And we will uproot and transform this recovery system - so that every student gets the full reward of their hard work and the right to fair competition. This system will change across the entire country - now a framework will be established that propels students forward, rather than holding them back," he said.

Appointed Candidates Protest Exam Cancellation

Meanwhile, braving heavy downpours, dozens of state government employees appointed under the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination staged a demonstration outside Project Bhawan, the state secretariat in Ranchi. The protest erupted following a cabinet decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL recruitment examination, throwing the career prospects and official status of newly appointed personnel into fresh uncertainty.

Holding umbrellas and huddling under makeshift tarpaulins, appointed candidates gathered directly outside the gates of Project Bhawan, demanding an immediate review or clarification regarding their employment status. Protesters voiced deep frustration, noting that having cleared the rigorous competitive process and received official joining orders, a sudden blanket cancellation unfairly penalises legitimate candidates who worked hard for years.

CM Announces Comprehensive Inquiry into Irregularities

Notably, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of all activities associated with TDPL, including examinations conducted, results published and candidates selected through the company. The state Cabinet also decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination and ordered a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted since 2014.

CM Soren announced a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in the JPSC Civil Services examinations, saying the probe would be conducted under the supervision of a retired judge. He said the SIT and CID were already investigating the matter and several "shocking facts" had emerged during the probe.

"The biggest and most prominent demand of the youth concerns the JPSC Civil Services examination. One of our ministers had assured them that an investigation into the matter was already underway. We will now conduct a comprehensive inquiry under the supervision of a retired judge. Sometimes it seems that we are right, and at other times, it appears that the students are right. It becomes difficult to distinguish between the two sides," CM said. CM Soren said some people appointed through the JPSC had been arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in the examinations. (ANI)