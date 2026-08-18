A horse caused a stir on the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway by running alongside high-speed traffic near Unnao. An NHAI patrol team pursued the animal for several kilometers before successfully guiding it off the road. The incident, captured in a viral video, has sparked discussions about expressway safety measures.

Expressways are designed for high-speed vehicular movement, but a horse running through traffic on the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway recently turned the busy highway into an unusual and potentially dangerous scene. On social media, a video of a brown horse sprinting down a highway has gone viral. In the footage, a staff member can be seen guiding the horse away from the carriageway with a long stick as an NHAI police car follows the animal.

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday near Unnao, when the horse somehow entered the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway and began running along the road. The animal continued for several kilometres as vehicles moved around it. A potentially dangerous situation was apparently created when drivers were compelled to slow down after seeing the horse on the fast-paced route.

Given the high speeds maintained on the highway, drivers were concerned about the risk of an accident between the animal and speeding cars. The horse was soon seen by an NHAI patrol squad, who started pursuing it in an effort to remove it from the road.

In the widely shared video, a patrol team member is seen using a long stick to lean out from the back of the car while the squad tries to guide the animal away from the traffic. The horse, however, continued running along the expressway, forcing the patrol team to pursue it for around seven to eight kilometres.

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The team eventually managed to get the horse off the expressway around two kilometres before the Lalganj bypass, bringing the potentially dangerous episode to an end. Social media conversations on the expressway's safety measures and how to keep stray animals out of high-speed areas have been sparked by the occurrence.

The presence of a horse among moving cars constituted a substantial risk to both drivers and the animal, even though no significant accidents were recorded during the episode. Despite these measures, reports of animals such as horses, cattle and dogs entering the highway have raised questions over whether the existing arrangements are being effectively monitored and maintained.