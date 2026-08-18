Newly appointed BJP National Secretary Kavita Patidar thanked party leadership and highlighted its focus on women's empowerment. Rohan Gupta, also appointed a National Secretary, emphasised his commitment to fulfilling public and organisational goals.

Appointees Express Gratitude

Newly appointed BJP National Secretary Kavita Patidar on Tuesday expressed her appreciation to the party leadership following her new role and highlighted the organisation's focus on women's welfare and empowerment.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Kavita Patidar expressed heartfelt appreciation to the top leadership for entrusting her with this crucial role as a newly appointed National Secretary. She said, "First of all, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our party and its top leadership for entrusting a humble worker like me with such a significant and crucial responsibility. I feel immense pride in being a BJP worker because the BJP is the only party that has truly worked towards women's empowerment."

Highlighting the party's core initiatives and women's empowerment framework, Kavita Patidar said, "Whether in governance or otherwise, I do not believe any other government has introduced as many public welfare schemes aimed at the advancement of women as the one led by our Prime Minister..."

Meanwhile, following the announcement of the Bharatiya Janata Party's new team of national leaders, BJP leader Rohan Gupta also expressed his gratitude following his appointment as a National Secretary, emphasising his commitment to fulfilling public expectations and organisational goals.

Speaking to ANI, Rohan Gupta acknowledged the weight of the new responsibility as an ordinary party worker stepping up in majority-governed states. "I would like to thank the leadership for entrusting such immense responsibility to an ordinary party worker... Since the BJP governs the majority of states, our responsibility is greater, and this team has been constituted to shoulder that responsibility," Rohan Gupta said.

Highlighting the collective mission to serve all sections of society and build a developed nation, Gupta noted, "I assure the leadership and the people of the country that I will discharge any assigned duty in a manner that fulfils the expectations of all sections of society and contributes to realising our dream of a 'Viksit Bharat'..."

BJP Announces New National Team

The remarks came after the new team of BJP chief Nitin Nabin was announced on Monday, and is a mix of experience and youth, with the media team also reflecting continuity with change. Party MP Anil Baluni continues to lead the media team as the Convenor.

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin announced the appointment of state in-charges and co-in-charges for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat with immediate effect.

National Secretaries Appointed

The appointment of National Secretaries reflects a broad geographical reach, featuring Kavita Patidar from Madhya Pradesh, K. Surendran from Keralam, Dr. Bhola Singh from Uttar Pradesh, Pradip Varma from Jharkhand, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel from Gujarat, Sandeep Pathak from Delhi, Phangnon Konyak from Nagaland, Sangeeta Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Anil Antony from Keralam, M. Venkateshan from Tamil Nadu, Manoj Tigga from West Bengal, Siddharth Shambhu from Bihar, Swadesh Singh from Delhi, Shri Mriganka Deo Barman from Assam, Rohan Gupta from Gujarat, and Jai Prakash from Delhi.

Specialised and Media Roles

In terms of specialised roles, Piyush Goyal has once again been entrusted with the responsibility of National Treasurer. Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh has been named the Central Office In-charge. Gujarat MP Hemang Joshi will take charge of the Yuva Morcha, while the Mahila Morcha will be overseen by Roop Kumari Choudhary from Chhattisgarh.

Anil Baluni, a Lok Sabha MP, will continue as Media Convenor, supported by co-convenors Ashish Usha Agrawal, Pradeep Bhandari, and Siddharth Yadav.

Deepak Mhaskey of Chhattisgarh has been named as the Social Media Convenor. (ANI)