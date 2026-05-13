MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

NEET Paper Leak 2026: DUSU President Aryan Maan Demands NTA Director Resignation #Shorts

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 13 2026, 07:01 PM IST
Share this Video

DUSU President Aryan Maan strongly demands the immediate resignation of the NTA Director after the NEET 2026 paper leak. Students and parents have invested their life savings enough is enough! The entire conspiracy chain must be arrested. ABVP raised the voice in 2024 and continues the fight in 2026. Justice for NEET aspirants!Share this if you support the students!

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Kejriwal Targets BJP Over NEET UG 2026 Row | Politics #Shorts
Now Playing
Kejriwal Targets BJP Over NEET UG 2026 Row | Politics #Shorts
NEET Paper Leak 2026: DUSU President Aryan Maan Demands NTA Director Resignation #Shorts
Now Playing
NEET Paper Leak 2026: DUSU President Aryan Maan Demands NTA Director Resignation #Shorts
Amit Shah Cuts Down Convoy After PM Modi’s Appeal | Politics #Shorts
Now Playing
Amit Shah Cuts Down Convoy After PM Modi’s Appeal | Politics #Shorts
US Ambassador Sergio Gor Visits Mother Teresa’s Sisters in Kolkata | National News #Shorts
Now Playing
US Ambassador Sergio Gor Visits Mother Teresa’s Sisters in Kolkata | National News #Shorts
ABVP Protests Outside NTA Office Over NEET-UG 2026 Cancellation | National News #Shorts
Now Playing
ABVP Protests Outside NTA Office Over NEET-UG 2026 Cancellation | National News #Shorts
UCC Promise Confirmed! CM Himanta Says Assam Will Implement Uniform Civil Code
Now Playing
UCC Promise Confirmed! CM Himanta Says Assam Will Implement Uniform Civil Code
CBI Takes Shubham Khairnar in NEET Paper Leak Case | Crime News #Shorts
Now Playing
CBI Takes Shubham Khairnar in NEET Paper Leak Case | Crime News #Shorts
Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath as MLA in West Bengal Assembly | Politics #Shorts
Now Playing
Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath as MLA in West Bengal Assembly | Politics #Shorts
TVK MLAs Arrive At Tamil Nadu Assembly Ahead Of Vijay’s First Trust Vote
Now Playing
TVK MLAs Arrive At Tamil Nadu Assembly Ahead Of Vijay’s First Trust Vote
Akhilesh Yadav Emotional Statement on Brother Prateek Yadav’s Demise | Politics #Shorts
Now Playing
Akhilesh Yadav Emotional Statement on Brother Prateek Yadav’s Demise | Politics #Shorts

Entertainment

Tiwa Savage Wants to Find the Next Michael Jackson From Africa
04:54
Now Playing
Tiwa Savage Wants to Find the Next Michael Jackson From Africa
Dileep Raj Passes Away at 47 | Kannada Industry Under Shock! | Kannada Cinema News
03:04
Now Playing
Dileep Raj Passes Away at 47 | Kannada Industry Under Shock! | Kannada Cinema News
Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar Divorce Rumours | Instagram Unfollow Shocks Fans
03:17
Now Playing
Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar Divorce Rumours | Instagram Unfollow Shocks Fans
Tamannaah Bhatia Visits Mahakal Temple, Attends Bhasma Aarti in Ujjain
03:10
Now Playing
Tamannaah Bhatia Visits Mahakal Temple, Attends Bhasma Aarti in Ujjain

News

Kejriwal Targets BJP Over NEET UG 2026 Row | Politics #Shorts
07:07
Now Playing
Kejriwal Targets BJP Over NEET UG 2026 Row | Politics #Shorts
NEET Paper Leak 2026: DUSU President Aryan Maan Demands NTA Director Resignation #Shorts
01:12
Now Playing
NEET Paper Leak 2026: DUSU President Aryan Maan Demands NTA Director Resignation #Shorts
Amit Shah Cuts Down Convoy After PM Modi’s Appeal | Politics #Shorts
01:13
Now Playing
Amit Shah Cuts Down Convoy After PM Modi’s Appeal | Politics #Shorts

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
03:40
Now Playing
LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?