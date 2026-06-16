TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh sent a defiant message to the BJP after an 'egg attack' in Kolkata. Stating 'my dead body will lie there, but I will not change,' he accused police of being spectators and filed an FIR alleging 'BJP Hooliganism'.

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh has sent a defiant message to the BJP in West Bengal following an 'egg attack' on him, stating that he does not require support outside of his "well-wishers and comrades". The TMC leader stated that while he may face further violence, he remains resolute in his principles, declaring, "At worst, my dead body will lie there, but I will not change."

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In an X post, Ghosh said that the police were "spectators" when the attack occured and highlighted that he remains unafraid as he walked alone to the station to file a complaint about the incident. "I have no need for anyone's help or support outside of my well-wishers and fellow comrades. I stood alone, unarmed and unprotected, at the media's request. Eyes on the camera. In that moment, eggs were hurled--such a great hero!! Police as spectators. Even after that, I walked out through there. At night, I went alone to the station. Even when the uncivilised ones showed up, I paid them no heed. I'll figure out the rest. To those who called, who posted to condemn the incident--thank you. I took note of a few people's statements," the TMC leader said.

'I Follow My Own Path'

Asserting that Ghosh has never engaged in "uncivil politics" and that he had even supported BJP leaders during post-poll violence after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. "Even in 2021, I stood beside multiple BJP workers. On the day Sajal Ghosh's house door was broken down, or when Kaustubh Bagchi was abused at his home in the early hours, even as a Trinamool spokesperson, I posted a public protest and faced reprimands from my own people. Because I thought those things weren't right. I follow my own path. Even now, I'm saying it: attempts to attack me have been made. More will come. I am not afraid," he said, further asserting that he will continue to fight politically against the BJP.

"For the service of the people of Belgharia, there will be administrative coordination with the government. Two, I will try to turn my party around by correcting its mistakes and flaws. At worst, my dead body will lie there. But I will not change," he added.

Ghosh Files FIR, Accuses BJP

Ghosh had earlier criticised the "intentional failure" of the West Bengal police officials and further accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of instructing the accused individuals to carry out the attack.

Kunal Ghosh also filed a complaint at the Kalighat Police Station after he was targeted with an egg thrown at him by a local youth, urging for immediate action against the accused. In an X post, Ghosh stated, "I have lodged an FIR at Kalighat Police Station against that animal who threw the egg. It was 11:15 pm. I came alone. That bunch of boys had gathered again, intending to misbehave. Anyway, that 'monkey' from this afternoon must be arrested immediately."

Complaint Alleges Conspiracy

In the complaint, Ghosh alleged "BJP Hooligism" and named Chandan as the prime accused in the attack. "I have identified the BJP Hooligan who attacked me today as a person named Chandan, and his photograph is attached herewith for your reference and necessary action. I categorically state and inform you that the action of the accused person is not only impermissible and punishable in the eyes of the law but is also the foundation of a conspiracy to attack me fatally and with deadly weapons," the complaint read.

Attack Near CM's Residence 'Unfortunate'

He said he had gone to Mamata Banerjee's residence to attend a meeting and termed the incident "unfortunate". "I came to Mamata Banerjee's house to attend a meeting. After the meeting, when I was coming out, reporters, like every day, requested me for an interview. So, I was replying to their questions... At that time, two boys targeted me and threw the egg at me. One of them threw an egg. I saved my eye; it could have been damaged. Mamata Banerjee gets Z category security, and still this kind of incident occurred near her house; it is very unfortunate," he said.

"Do not call it public outrage; they are two miscreants from the BJP. I am not fearing anyone. The police were present at that time and did not take any steps. I made a complaint to the Police Commissioner and other officials. But, I want to tell one thing that this kind of incident cannot stop me," the TMC leader added. (ANI)