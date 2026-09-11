BRS lawmakers met the NCW and NHRC in Delhi to complain about alleged assault by Telangana Police outside the Assembly. They were protesting the Congress govt's 1000 days and were stopped for wearing black shirts, leading to physical altercations.

Delegations of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) lawmakers, including party MLAs, MLCs, and MPs, on Friday, met with the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the national capital to file formal complaints regarding the alleged high-handedness and assault by Telangana Police outside the State Legislative Assembly premises.

Leading the delegation alongside colleagues Kova Lakshmi and Sunita Laxma Reddy, former Telangana minister and BRS MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy detailed the sequence of events that unfolded on the opening day of the Assembly session, alleging systemic humiliation and physical violence directed at opposition representatives.

BRS Lawmaker Details Alleged Humiliation

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "Today, we met with the National Women’s Commission and the Human Rights Commission. We believe that all the incidents that have been happening in the state of Telangana for the past four days are being witnessed by the entire country. We explained everything to the Human Rights Commission today, and we also explained it to the Women’s Commission."

Protest and Confrontation at Assembly Gates

Recounting the day of the incident, Reddy highlighted how BRS lawmakers were intercepted prior to entering the legislative house after paying homage at a state memorial. "In the state, after the Assembly started, on the 7th of this month, when the Assembly was commencing, the Chief Minister spoke the previous day, saying that there are many problems in the state and that they need to be discussed in the Assembly. During that time, all of us belonging to the BRS party, respected MLAs and MLCs, while preparing to go to the Assembly, on the very first day went to the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial, offered floral tributes and, as per our usual practice, walked towards the Assembly," she explained.

Opposition members were blocked at the entry point over attire worn to protest government policy performance, a move the BRS delegation strongly questioned. "Even before we could set foot inside the Assembly, the police stopped us there, citing objections. When we asked why they were stopping us, they stated their objections and stopped us because we were wearing black shirts. We questioned why we should not go, asking, ‘Rahul Gandhi goes to Parliament wearing black, so why shouldn’t we go here?’ When our brothers and respected MLAs asked this, they stopped us, saying there were objectionable words printed on the shirts. What was written on them? We wrote that the Congress party had failed to fulfil the promises given in 1,000 days," she said.

Reddy asserted that police personnel forcefully detained and pushed opposition leaders regardless of whether they wore printed slogans. "Saying that it was objectionable, they stopped us there. But as women MLAs, the three of us—myself, Kova Lakshmi and Sunita Laxma Reddy—didn’t have any slogans written on us. Even some respected MLAs, like Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, despite wearing plain black shirts, were stopped by the police, citing objections," she noted.

Allegations of Physical Violence

Highlighting the physical altercations during the clash, the former minister accused police officials of unprecedented physical aggression against public representatives. "The misfortune is that it happened to us as daughters of Telangana, which really hurt us. Pulling our hair on one side, pulling our sarees on the other, pushing our respected male MLAs down and trampling them, trying to create a kind of anarchy, and making all this look like a part of a conspiracy is what we are thinking now. Because we were humiliated as women, attacked and cases were filed against us again, we have come to the Women’s Commission to pour out our agony," she expressed.

Demand for Accountability

Demand accountability from senior police administration and the state leadership, Reddy questioned the selective action taken by law enforcement authorities in the state. "The DGP must answer: Who told you to attack us? Why are cases not being filed when KCR garu is abused, and why are no steps being taken against those who want KCR dead? We are asking both the Chief Minister and the Speaker today," she declared.

BRS Seeks Independent Inquiry

During their Delhi visit, the delegation met with NCW Chairperson Vijaya Kishori Rahatkar to formally apprise her of the incident, submitting documentation regarding the conduct of the police on the Assembly grounds and requesting an independent inquiry into the misbehaviour and physical handling of women lawmakers.

The incident took place amid a BRS protest against the Congress government's 1,000 days in office. BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, former minister T Harish Rao and other party leaders were detained after being stopped from entering the Assembly premises while wearing black T-shirts as part of their protest. The BRS has been protesting against the Congress government over alleged failure to fulfil its electoral guarantees, with party leaders claiming that the government has failed to implement its promises even after completing 1,000 days in office. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)