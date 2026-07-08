A 42-year-old man died and several others are feared trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Sector 16, Rohini. The owner is also reportedly trapped. Rescue operations by NDRF, MCD, and fire services are currently underway.

A 42-year-old man died, and several others are feared trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Sector 16, Rohini, on Wednesday evening.

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Mayor Confirms Passerby's Death

Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Pravesh Wahi told ANI that a "passerby lost his life" in the incident. "The owner was personally overseeing the construction, and the building collapsed to one side, likely due to a weak pillar. A passerby lost his life, and one or two people have been rescued alive. The rescue operation is currently underway; we will know more in a short while..."

Chief Minister Monitors Situation

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the situation is being closely monitored. Taking to X, she wrote, "Information has been received about the collapse of a building under construction in Rohini. As soon as the information was received, Delhi Police, district administration, and relief and rescue teams immediately reached the spot."

"The rescue and evacuation operation is continuing with full promptness. The situation is being constantly monitored, and all relevant officials have been directed to ensure every necessary assistance. I pray to God for the safety of all," the CM added.

Victim's Family Speaks

A family member of the deceased told ANI, "He worked as a mechanic. He was on his way to get some bike parts when, suddenly, the building collapsed. He was rescued and taken to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, where he was declared dead...."

Rescue Operations and Compensation Promised

BJP MLA Kulwant Rana told ANI that the incident took place a few hours ago. "A 42-year-old man named Ram has lost his life; he was likely present when the building collapsed--he was passing by at the time. Currently, four to five people are trapped inside. The owner of the building is also trapped within... All resources have been provided by the government; the NDRF, MCD, fire services, ambulances, and medical teams are all present... The government will provide compensation to the victims... The building wasn't fully completed; it was under construction... (ANI)