BJP MP Raju Bista alleged that Mamata Banerjee slapped one of her own party workers during a protest march. In response, Banerjee, who was protesting a minor's rape-murder, slammed the police and BJP for law and order failure and rally disruption.

BJP MP Raju Bista on Wednesday alleged that former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slapped one of her own party workers during a protest march. "A man was trying to control the crowd and make way for Mamata. But Mamata lost her cool and slapped her own party worker," he said in a post on X and attached a video. Bista is BJP MP from Darjeeling

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Mamata hits back at BJP, police

Mamata Banerjee, who addressed a protest march by the party over the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl, alleged that the police failed to ensure security and accused the BJP government in the state of allowing violence and said there was permission for the rally from the Calcutta High Court. She questioned the role of police in maintaining law and order and alleged that they had failed to act in cases of crimes against women. "Is this the 'change' the people of Bengal wanted?" she asked.

She also attacked the BJP over the Ram Mandir donation row. "We all know how you came to power. The police are keeping a watch on us here, yet they are nowhere to be found where atrocities against women are taking place. Rampage and chaos are unfolding across the entire area, from Kalighat and my residence to Ballygunge. Is this the 'change' the people of Bengal wanted? We have to seek court permission for rallies. We held the rally after obtaining court approval, yet you saw how people were attacked. Those who loot money in the name of Ram should be ashamed," she said.

Police violated High Court order: Mamata

The former Chief Minister accused the police of violating the High Court's permission for the rally. "The High Court had granted us permission; I hold the police and the administration responsible for this, not the BJP. The rally could have proceeded peacefully had you wished, but you allowed BJP workers to engage in hooliganism... Law and order here has completely collapsed--the situation is worse than even that of Uttar Pradesh. How did the police violate the High Court's approval for the rally? This amounts to contempt of court. They have failed to provide security to the people. They simply attack our workers; I condemn the BJP," she said. (ANI)