Major Bhupinder Singh Dhillon (Retd.), cousin of late Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, joined the BJP in Chandigarh. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini welcomed him, stating the move would bolster the party's mission to strengthen Punjab.

In a significant political development in Punjab, Major Bhupinder Singh Dhillon (Retd.), cousin of the late former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chandigarh. The induction took place in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, along with senior party leader Kewal Singh Dhillon, among other party functionaries.

'Badal Will Shower Intensely': Haryana CM

Addressing a press conference following the joining ceremony, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed his happiness and took a witty swipe at media queries regarding political developments in the state, making a wordplay on the surname 'Badal' (clouds). "Today is also a matter of great joy for me. Yesterday, when I attended some programs, reporters were asking me, 'Will the Badal (cloud) showers or not?' They were asking this question... And see today, with the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Badal will now shower intensely across Punjab! Together, we will work to take Punjab forward," CM Saini said.

Move to Bolster BJP's Mission in Punjab

Welcoming the retired army officer into the party fold, the Haryana Chief Minister emphasised that the move would significantly bolster the BJP's mission to restore Punjab's economic and infrastructural prominence. "I express my gratitude and welcome Major Bhupinder Singh ji Badal, who is the cousin brother of Parkash Singh Badal. They have resolved to make Punjab strong. Punjab, which used to be our number one state—to restore it to the number one state, Major Bhupinder Singh ji Badal has decided that we must strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party," Saini stated.

Reiterating the central government's commitment to the region, CM Saini added, "When the Bharatiya Janata Party is strengthened under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji, Punjab will also advance with great momentum and become a developed Punjab."

(ANI)