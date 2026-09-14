A 24-year-old parking attendant was arrested for assaulting a retired IAF Group Captain with an iron rod at a Gurugram mall. The incident, stemming from a parking dispute, left the officer with a broken elbow and head and hand injuries.

Dispute Over Parking Turns Violent According to the Gurugram Police, accused Deepak Mavi was arrested within seven hours after an FIR was registered at Sector 65 Police Station. Police said the incident took place around 8 PM on September 10 when Gupta had gone to a restaurant at M3M Magnum Business Park with his family for dinner.Police said Gupta dropped a family member near the restaurant and went to the parking area, where an altercation allegedly broke out with the parking attendant over the positioning of his vehicle. The attendant allegedly struck Gupta on his head and hand, causing injuries. The police said they received information about the incident on September 11 and visited the hospital to record Gupta’s statement. However, Gupta informed them that he was not fit to give his statement at that time and would provide it later at the police station. He had submitted a written complaint on the day of the incident. After Gupta filed a written complaint on September 13, an FIR was registered under relevant sections and accused Mavi was arrested, police said.During questioning, Mavi allegedly told police that an argument broke out over parking and he struck Gupta with an iron pipe lying nearby in anger. Police said Mavi, a resident of Kot village in Faridabad, works as a parking attendant. Retired Officer Recounts Horrific Attack Speaking to ANI over a telephonic interview, Gupta said he was at M3M Magnum Business Park with his family for dinner when the incident took place. "On the night of September 10, around 8:00 PM, I went to the mall for dinner with my family. After dropping them off, I went downstairs to park, but they were not allowing parking anywhere. At the end, they started behaving very rudely. One became very aggressive and started banging and trying to break the glass door of my car. So, I got out and asked him why he was doing that. He suddenly became violent, rushed at me with an iron rod, and hit me," he said.Gupta said he sustained injuries to his left elbow, head and right hand during the attack. "My left elbow broke immediately, and it started bleeding. He hit me a second time on the head, which I dodged slightly, saving myself, but it still struck my head, causing it to bleed. My right hand also started bleeding. By the time I ran back to save myself, a chef came and saved me, stopping the guy from hitting me a third time. I was lying there for around 30 minutes, calling my family to help me," Gupta said. Victim Alleges Apathy from Mall Staff, Delayed Police Response The retired officer alleged that no mall staff helped him despite people gathering at the spot. "None of the mall staff helped me. About 40 to 50 people gathered around, but no one helped or did anything. I called the emergency police line (112) many times, but they never came. They just kept saying, 'We are coming, we are coming,' took all the details, but never arrived. Then, my family took me to the hospital," he said.Recalling his condition after the incident, Gupta said, "My elbow was completely broken, my left hand was in extreme pain and bleeding, my head was bleeding, and during the 30-minute drive to Medanta, we kept calling the police. The police kept saying, 'Yes, we are coming, we are coming,' but they never came." "For the first three days, there was zero support or response from the Gurgaon Police. Now that everything has come to light, they have acted on it. But what they were supposed to do on the 11th, they are doing on the 14th—after three days," he added.The Gurugram Police said further investigation into the case is underway.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) A 24-year-old parking attendant has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault of retired Indian Air Force Group Captain Amit Kumar Gupta at a mall in Gurugram, where the former officer was allegedly attacked with an iron rod following a dispute over parking.According to the Gurugram Police, accused Deepak Mavi was arrested within seven hours after an FIR was registered at Sector 65 Police Station. Police said the incident took place around 8 PM on September 10 when Gupta had gone to a restaurant at M3M Magnum Business Park with his family for dinner.Police said Gupta dropped a family member near the restaurant and went to the parking area, where an altercation allegedly broke out with the parking attendant over the positioning of his vehicle. The attendant allegedly struck Gupta on his head and hand, causing injuries. The police said they received information about the incident on September 11 and visited the hospital to record Gupta’s statement. However, Gupta informed them that he was not fit to give his statement at that time and would provide it later at the police station. He had submitted a written complaint on the day of the incident. After Gupta filed a written complaint on September 13, an FIR was registered under relevant sections and accused Mavi was arrested, police said.During questioning, Mavi allegedly told police that an argument broke out over parking and he struck Gupta with an iron pipe lying nearby in anger. Police said Mavi, a resident of Kot village in Faridabad, works as a parking attendant.Speaking to ANI over a telephonic interview, Gupta said he was at M3M Magnum Business Park with his family for dinner when the incident took place. "On the night of September 10, around 8:00 PM, I went to the mall for dinner with my family. After dropping them off, I went downstairs to park, but they were not allowing parking anywhere. At the end, they started behaving very rudely. One became very aggressive and started banging and trying to break the glass door of my car. So, I got out and asked him why he was doing that. He suddenly became violent, rushed at me with an iron rod, and hit me," he said.Gupta said he sustained injuries to his left elbow, head and right hand during the attack. "My left elbow broke immediately, and it started bleeding. He hit me a second time on the head, which I dodged slightly, saving myself, but it still struck my head, causing it to bleed. My right hand also started bleeding. By the time I ran back to save myself, a chef came and saved me, stopping the guy from hitting me a third time. I was lying there for around 30 minutes, calling my family to help me," Gupta said.The retired officer alleged that no mall staff helped him despite people gathering at the spot. "None of the mall staff helped me. About 40 to 50 people gathered around, but no one helped or did anything. I called the emergency police line (112) many times, but they never came. They just kept saying, 'We are coming, we are coming,' took all the details, but never arrived. Then, my family took me to the hospital," he said.Recalling his condition after the incident, Gupta said, "My elbow was completely broken, my left hand was in extreme pain and bleeding, my head was bleeding, and during the 30-minute drive to Medanta, we kept calling the police. The police kept saying, 'Yes, we are coming, we are coming,' but they never came." "For the first three days, there was zero support or response from the Gurgaon Police. Now that everything has come to light, they have acted on it. But what they were supposed to do on the 11th, they are doing on the 14th—after three days," he added.The Gurugram Police said further investigation into the case is underway.