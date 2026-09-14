In a minor administrative reshuffle, the West Bengal government has transferred three senior police officers. IPS officer Dr. Bushara Bano, Addl SP of Kharagpur, has been moved, with WBPS officer Partha Ghosh appointed as her successor.

In a minor administrative reshuffle, the Government of West Bengal has ordered the transfer and fresh postings of three senior police officers, comprising one Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and two West Bengal Police Service (WBPS) officers, with immediate effect in the public interest.

Details of the Officer Postings

According to an official notification issued by the Police Service Cell under the Home & Hill Affairs Department, IPS officer Dr. Bushara Bano, who was serving as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl SP) in Kharagpur, Paschim Medinipur, has been transferred and appointed as the Deputy Commandant of the State Armed Police (SAP) 4th Battalion.

In a corresponding move, WBPS officer Partha Ghosh, who was previously posted as the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Addl DC) of the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate, will now take charge as the new Additional SP of Kharagpur in Paschim Medinipur, succeeding Dr. Bushara Bano.

Meanwhile, WBPS officer Subhendu Mandal, formerly serving as the Deputy Commandant of the SAP 4th Battalion with additional responsibilities overseeing the Jagannath Temple in Digha, has been appointed as the Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate, replacing Partha Ghosh.

The notification stated that the appointments have been executed by order of the Governor following the approval of the competent authority and will remain in force until further orders. A copy of the transfer directive has also been forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, for information. (ANI)