Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya chaired a meeting in Guwahati to review welfare initiatives for ex-servicemen, focusing on rehabilitation, grievance redressal, and improving access to benefits for veterans and their families.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya chaired the 49th State Managing Committee Meeting for the administration of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund and the welfare and rehabilitation of ex-servicemen at the conference hall of NABARD campus in Guwahati on Monday.

The meeting reviewed various welfare initiatives for ex-servicemen and their dependents, with a focus on rehabilitation, grievance redressal and improving access to welfare benefits.

Governor Stresses on Welfare and Rehabilitation

Speaking at the meeting, the Governor said that Assam has a glorious legacy of valour and patriotism, from Veer Lachit Barphukan to the brave soldiers honoured with the Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra. He said that, therefore, the State has a natural responsibility to ensure that no martyr’s family, ex-serviceman or Veer Nari feels neglected or helpless.

Appreciation for Sainik Welfare Directorate

Appreciating the dedicated efforts of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, under the leadership of Brigadier Polash Chowdhury, SM (Retd.), the Governor highlighted several initiatives aimed at strengthening veterans’ welfare and rehabilitation. The Governor particularly appreciated the initiative to utilise the experience and professional skills of ex-servicemen in developmental projects in seven Aspirational Districts, and called for its expansion to all districts of the State. He also commended the Directorate’s efforts to prepare young people for national service through free SSB coaching for 14 UPSC-qualified candidates, pre-recruitment training for 190 youth in Silchar, and coaching for admission to Sainik School, Goalpara, and Military Schools.

Focus on Grievance Redressal

Stressing the time-bound grievance redressal, the Governor appreciated the organisation of more than 60 ex-servicemen rallies during the past year and the institutionalisation of the ‘Jan Sunwai’ mechanism. He also welcomed the proposal to introduce a ‘Sainik Samvad’ tab and stressed the need for a simple and responsive system to resolve veterans’ grievances. He also hailed the legal awareness camps organised in collaboration with the Armed Forces Tribunal, Guwahati Bench.

Preserving Legacy and Inspiring Youth

The Governor lauded the construction of the ‘Hut of Remembrance’ at the State War Memorial, Dighalipukhuri, and the initiative to permanently display the photographs and heroic stories of Assam’s Chakra-category gallantry award recipients at Guwahati Railway Station, with the support of N.F. Railway. He said these initiatives would preserve the legacy of the martyrs and inspire the younger generation with the values of patriotism and sacrifice.

Digital Governance for Veterans

Highlighting the importance of digital governance, Governor Acharya appreciated the launch of the ‘e-Prastuti’ web portal, which provides online access to welfare schemes, application forms and application status. He urged the Directorate to keep the portal updated and create greater awareness among veterans and their families about its use.

A Collective Responsibility

Describing the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund as a bridge of trust, respect and gratitude between soldiers and society, the Governor said that the welfare and rehabilitation of ex-servicemen and their families must remain a collective responsibility. He reaffirmed that Lok Bhavan, Assam, remains committed to the honour, dignity and well-being of ex-servicemen and their families, and called upon all concerned to ensure that no martyr’s family is left alone, no ex-serviceman feels neglected, and no Veer Nari is deprived of assistance.

Brigadier Polash Chowdhury (Retd.), Director, Sainik Welfare, Assam, highlighted the key measures undertaken to revitalise the Sainik Board and strengthen welfare services for veterans and their dependents. (ANI)