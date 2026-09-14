Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh reviewed preparations for a mega blood donation camp at Tyagraj Stadium on September 17. The event, part of Sewa Pakhwada for PM Modi's birthday, will be supported by 11 government hospitals.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Monday reviewed preparations for a mega blood donation camp to be held at Tyagraj Stadium on September 17 as part of Sewa Pakhwada celebrations marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

According to the official release, Singh chaired a meeting with heads of various Delhi government departments and senior officials from government hospitals to take stock of the arrangements for the camp, which is being organised by the Delhi State Health Mission.

“Blood donation is one of the noblest forms of Seva. Through this mega camp, we want to bring together the strength of Delhi’s government departments, hospitals and citizens for a common humanitarian cause,” Singh said during the meeting.

The minister asked all concerned departments and agencies to actively encourage people to participate in the voluntary blood donation drive and ensure that those willing to donate can do so without facing difficulties.

11 Government Hospitals to Support Camp

Eleven Delhi government hospital blood banks will support the camp. These include Lok Nayak Hospital, BSA Hospital, GTB Hospital, DDU Hospital, DHAS (H), GB Pant Hospital, BM Hospital, SGM Hospital, RGSS Hospital, ILBS Hospital and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

The participating hospitals will provide medical teams, equipment and cold-chain facilities, besides making arrangements for the safe transportation and storage of the collected blood units.

Multi-Agency Coordination

The meeting was attended by representatives of Delhi Police, Home Guards and Civil Defence, MCD, NDMC, DTC, Education, Higher Education, Training and Technical Education, Delhi Fire Service, Health and Family Welfare, Revenue Department and the Indian Red Cross Society, among other agencies.

Officials were directed to ensure that all aspects of the event, including registration, donor screening, blood collection, medical assistance, security, ambulance services, sanitation and traffic management, are properly coordinated.

Ensuring a Safe and Convenient Drive

The government said the arrangements are being planned to ensure that people can participate in the donation drive in a safe and convenient manner.

Singh also appealed to Delhi residents to come forward and donate blood voluntarily, saying that their participation would help strengthen the spirit of service, solidarity and collective responsibility during Sewa Pakhwada. (ANI)