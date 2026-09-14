Madhya Pradesh is set to organise a massive lamp-lighting event in Ujjain on PM Narendra Modi's birthday, Sept 17, aiming for a world record. The event kicks off a month-long 'Seva-Sankalp Campaign' featuring various service activities.

World Record Attempt with 'Ashirwad Ka Diya' Programme

Madhya Pradesh is set to organise a massive lamp-lighting programme in Ujjain on September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, with the state government aiming to create a world record through the event as part of the month-long Seva-Sankalp Campaign.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday reviewed preparations for the campaign and directed officials to ensure maximum public participation and effective coordination for all programmes scheduled between September 17 and October 17, according to an official release.

The Chief Minister said the “lamp of development” lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spreading its light across the country and described the lighting of lamps as an expression of gratitude for Modi’s 25 years of public service.

The Seva-Sankalp Campaign will commence on September 17, the birthday of PM Modi, with the lighting of lamps across the state under the Ashirwad Ka Diya programme. Lamps will be lit simultaneously at 7 pm at Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, all Gram Panchayats and every ward of urban local bodies across Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister will participate in the programme in Ujjain. CM Yadav said that efforts would be made to set a world record for the largest-ever lamp-lighting event on this occasion.

Month-Long 'Seva-Sankalp Campaign' Activities

The mass lamp-lighting programme will be one of the key highlights of the Seva-Sankalp Campaign. Additionally, blood donation camps will also be organised at health centres and medical colleges across the state on September 17. The Chief Minister directed officials to make arrangements for the proper collection, transportation and storage of blood.

The campaign will feature several programmes aimed at promoting public participation, service activities, welfare delivery and awareness about the development initiatives of the state.

'Mere Sapnon Ka Bharat' Competitions

Under “Mere Sapnon Ka Bharat”, painting and speech competitions will be organised at the district level from September 19 to 26, followed by state-level competitions on October 4 and 5. Schools and colleges will participate in the programme.

'Namo Seva–Ankahi Kahaniyan' Street Plays

“Namo Seva–Ankahi Kahaniyan” will feature street plays across the state from September 19 to October 5, highlighting stories of public service.

'Angan Milan Seva' Programme

The “Angan Milan Seva” programme will be organised at Anganwadi centres from September 26 to October 5. The programme will include snacks, sports equipment and reading materials, besides awareness on health, nutrition, immunisation, anaemia and sanitation.

'Seva Ki Kahani' Beneficiary Stories

The “Seva Ki Kahani” programme will run throughout the campaign from September 17 to October 17, featuring stories and messages from beneficiaries whose lives have been transformed through Central and state government welfare schemes.

Yatras and Service Activities

The campaign will also include the “Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra” in every Assembly constituency on October 7, the “Badnagar (Gujarat)-Varanasi Seva Yatra” from September 17 to October 7, and “Seva Mera Yogdan” from October 2 to 10, featuring service activities with participation from different sections of society and institutions.

'Seva Setu Campaign' Mega Camps

Under the “Seva Setu Campaign”, mega camps will be organised at development-block and urban zone levels from October 2 to 10. Eligible beneficiaries will be provided benefits under various Central and state government welfare schemes at the camps, with the Jan Vishwas Abhiyan also being linked to the programme.

Human Rangoli Programmes

Human rangoli programmes under “Seva Ke Rang-Rashtra Ke Sang” will be organised in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Jhabua and Alirajpur on October 9 and 10, with a state-level human rangoli planned in Jabalpur.

Other Initiatives and Directives

Other programmes include the “Seva First Innovation Challenge” on October 12, the national-level “Sushasan Seva Samvad” in New Delhi on October 17, “25 Saal–25 Kahaniyan” and the “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Influencer Exchange”.

The Chief Minister directed officials to assign responsibilities in advance, ensure effective monitoring and maintain coordination among officers, employees and public representatives for the successful implementation of the campaign. During the meeting, officials were also directed to make block-wise and zone-wise preparations for the Seva Setu mega camps and ensure that the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries receive benefits under various government schemes. District officials were instructed to make arrangements for transportation, tours, food and other requirements of participants attending programmes organised under the campaign. (ANI)