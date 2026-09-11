YSRCP's Sake Sailajanath launched a fierce attack on the Chandrababu Naidu government, accusing it of abandoning farmers amid a severe drought and a 55% rainfall deficit in Andhra Pradesh, claiming no meaningful contingency plan has been rolled out.

Former Minister and senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Sake Sailajanath on Friday launched a fierce attack on the N Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government, accusing it of completely abandoning farmers in the wake of a severe drought and a 55 per cent rainfall deficit across Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at the YSRCP Central Office, Sailajanath alleged that the state administration has failed to roll out any meaningful contingency plan, claiming that "Babu and drought are twins" has once again proved true, with farmers across the State staring helplessly at dried-up fields.

Drought Impact and Government Inaction

According to a press release issued by the party, Sailajanath said the State is facing a rainfall deficit of more than 55 per cent, while cultivation in parts of Rayalaseema has fallen to just 30 to 35 per cent of normal levels. He said farmers were advised not to cultivate paddy, yet the government failed to ensure alternative crops such as groundnut and red gram. Around 3,500 acres under Nellore Barrage have dried up for want of water, while nurseries in the Krishna Delta are also suffering.

Irrigation, Power, and Livelihood Crisis

He said the government was focused on publicity instead of irrigation management. Despite water being available in Srisailam, Rayalaseema projects were not receiving adequate supplies, while poor maintenance had reached a stage where gates at Pothireddypadu Head Regulator were damaged. Farmers were also being forced back into night-time irrigation, with power supplied at odd hours instead of the promised uninterrupted nine-hour daytime free supply.

Sailajanath said fodder prices had crossed Rs 200 to Rs 300 per bundle, forcing farmers to sell livestock.

YSRCP's Demands

He demanded immediate free fodder distribution with 100 per cent subsidy, full per-acre compensation to drought-hit farmers, restoration of free crop insurance, and Rs 7 lakh assistance to families of farmers who died by suicide, as provided under the previous YSRCP government.

He said the government must stop concentrating borrowings only on Amaravati and urgently allocate funds to protect farmers and drought-hit poor across Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)