A 21-year-old woman, Vandana, was allegedly killed by her sister-in-law, Parvati Bai Kushwaha, following a dispute over a remark about Parvati’s brother in Indore’s Rau. Police said Parvati stabbed Vandana twice in the neck before hiding her body in a water tank outside a locked house. CCTV footage helped investigators trace and arrest the accused.

In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her sister-in-law following an argument over a remark about the accused's brother in Indore's Rau area. Police said the accused, identified as Parvati Bai Kushwaha, has been arrested. Police have also recovered the knife allegedly used in the killing. The case came to light after Vandana's body was found inside a water tank outside a locked house in New Nehru Nagar, under the Rau police station limits.

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CCTV helped police trace the accused

Police reached the spot after receiving information and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. CCTV footage from the neighbourhood became a key breakthrough. Investigators reportedly noticed Parvati leaving the house in suspicious circumstances and later traced her to Aurobindo Hospital, where she had gone to meet her husband, who was admitted there.

Accused detained for questioning

According to police, Parvati told investigators that she and Vandana had argued after latter made a remark about her brother. The argument allegedly turned violent and Parvati attacked Vandana with a knife.

Police said Vandana was stabbed twice in the neck and died from her injuries.

Body allegedly hidden in water tank

After the killing, Parvati allegedly dragged Vandana's body outside the house and put it inside a water tank in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Police said the accused initially tried to mislead investigators but later confessed during questioning. The knife was recovered based on information provided by her.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Narendra Singh Rawat said the case was solved within hours with the help of CCTV footage and prompt police action.

Love marriage had reportedly caused family tension

Police said Vandana had married Upendra in a love marriage on August 11. The relationship had reportedly not been accepted by some members of the family.

There was also alleged resentment over Vandana's substance use, according to the police account.

After the marriage, Upendra reportedly left the New Nehru Nagar house and moved into rented accommodation in Raj Nagar. Vandana later went missing, following which a missing-person complaint was reportedly filed at Chandan Nagar police station.

Sisters-in-law were reportedly alone at home on the day of crime

Police said the fatal confrontation took place on Raksha Bandhan when Vandana and Parvati were reportedly the only two people at the house.

Parvati's children had gone to school, while her husband and brother-in-law were at a hospital, police said.

Following the discovery of Vandana's body, investigators examined CCTV recordings from the area and reconstructed Parvati's movements around the suspected time of the killing.

Investigation continues

Police have registered a murder case against Parvati and arrested her. Vandana's body was sent for a post-mortem examination before being handed over to her family.

Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the killing and the events that led to the dispute between the two women.