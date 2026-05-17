Hormuz Crossed! LPG Tanker ‘Symi’ Reaches Kandla Port With 20,000 Tonnes Cargo
Marshall Islands-flagged LPG tanker ‘Symi’ safely arrived at Kandla Port carrying nearly 20,000 tonnes of LPG after successfully crossing the strategic Strait of Hormuz on May 13. The vessel’s arrival comes amid global attention on maritime movement through the crucial energy trade route.
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