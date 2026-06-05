Top 20 Superhit Songs of S. P. Balasubrahmanyam | Birthday Special

On the birthday of the legendary S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, we celebrate the golden voice that defined Indian music for decades. From Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali and Dil Deewana to Ilaya Nila and Roja Jaaneman, these timeless songs showcase why SPB remains one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema history. Watch the full countdown and relive the magic of a voice that touched millions of hearts.

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