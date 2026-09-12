Sachin Pilot will lead a Congress march to AAP Minister Harpal Cheema's home, demanding his termination over the suicide of Gulzar Singh. Singh died after allegedly being harassed for questioning the minister about Punjab's drug menace.

Elevating the political pressure on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, Congress General Secretary Sachin Pilot announced on Saturday that he, alongside senior state party leadership, will march to the official residence of Punjab Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema in Chandigarh on September 15. The protest comes in the wake of the suicide of Gulzar Singh, a Sangrur resident who died after allegedly being harassed for confronting the minister over Punjab's worsening drug crisis.

The Catalyst: Gulzar Singh's Suicide

Outlining the motivation behind the planned demonstration on X, Pilot accused the state administration of subjecting the victim to relentless pressure: "The Punjab Congress leaders and I will be taking out a march to the residence of AAP Minister Harpal Cheema, on 15 September in Chandigarh, demanding justice for the family of Late Shri Gulzar Singh ji, who committed suicide by consuming poison after facing pressure and mental harassment because he dared to question the Minister about the uncontrollable drug menace in Punjab."

Gulzar Singh, a member of the Valmiki community, took the extreme step after confronting Minister Cheema during a public event regarding the drug addiction affecting his son. Following the encounter, Singh was allegedly subjected to severe intimidation, mental distress, and pressure from local leaders and panchayat members to issue a public apology for questioning the minister.

Emphasising the evidence left behind by the victim, Pilot pointed to a video recorded before Singh's death. "His last video recording before his death clearly names the minister. The victim’s family also alleged that they were denied dignity and respect while conducting his final rites. This is a serious matter that demands an independent investigation."

The victim's son, Lakhwinder Singh, further alleged that local administrative authorities forcibly conducted his father's cremation without the family's consent or presence, even denying them a final view of his body.

Congress Demands Minister's Termination

Mounting a direct assault on the Bhagwant Mann-led administration, Pilot insisted that accountability must begin at the cabinet level: "The Congress party demands nothing less than the TERMINATION of the minister and an immediate, time-bound, independent inquiry into all aspects of the matter."

NCSC Seeks Report from Punjab Authorities

The controversy has also drawn institutional scrutiny. On September 8, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) issued a notice seeking a detailed report from Punjab state authorities regarding Singh's death and the claims made in his final video. The NCSC intervened following a formal representation submitted by former MLA and Punjab BJP SC Morcha State President Sheetal Angural, who demanded an impartial probe into the tragic incident. (ANI)