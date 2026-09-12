Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel on Saturday launched development works worth Rs 1,848 crore in Gandhinagar. The projects cover the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and the Roads and Buildings Department, aiming to boost the city's infrastructure.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday dedicated and laid the foundation stones for development works worth Rs 1,848 crore in Gandhinagar, including projects worth Rs 798 crore under the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and Rs 1,050 crore under the Roads and Buildings Department.

Key Projects and Announcements

Addressing the gathering, Patel said Gandhinagar continues to host several world-class events and that GIFT City, developed under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has emerged as a global financial hub. The Chief Minister also announced new works worth Rs 48.26 crore, including an underpass at Bhat-Koteshwar Crossing, strengthening of the bridge over the Sabarmati River connecting Rakshashakti Circle with GIFT City-Shahpur, junction and road development from GIFT City towards PDPU, and road safety and paver works from Rakshashakti Circle to GIFT City Circle.

Citizen-Centric Governance and Sustainable Growth

Patel said the Central and Gujarat governments have placed citizens at the centre of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He said the government is following a saturation approach to ensure 100 per cent coverage of eligible beneficiaries under welfare schemes, including Ayushman, housing, Ujjwala and tap water schemes.

Referring to GIFT City, Patel said the project, which was once questioned by many, has today emerged as a global financial hub. He also stressed the importance of sustainable development and environmental conservation, highlighting initiatives such as tree plantation, lake development and recharge borewells. "The government is committed to ensuring that no development work is delayed due to a lack of funds," Patel said. He urged citizens to share their local requirements and pending development works with the Municipal Corporation so that they can be taken up by the government. Patel concluded by saying that the government and citizens would work together to ensure that "Gujarat leads India's journey towards development, and Gandhinagar leads Gujarat."

Gandhinagar's Transformation into a Vibrant City

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said the Gujarat government under Patel has consistently kept the interests of people at the centre of its decisions. He said Gandhinagar, once primarily known as the city of the Secretariat, has evolved into a vibrant city with modern amenities, education, industry, trade and cultural activities.

Sanghavi also highlighted the development of public transport in Gandhinagar and said a large number of e-buses have been introduced for the convenience of citizens. Patel and Sanghavi also flagged off around 30 new e-buses and travelled in one of them, encouraging citizens to make greater use of public transport. Sanghavi urged citizens to maintain cleanliness and support sanitation workers by avoiding littering in public spaces.

Focus on Balanced Development

Gandhinagar Mayor Mira Patel said the development works focus on balanced development across old sectors and newly incorporated villages. She highlighted projects including new roads, drainage lines, an overhead water tank, an Urban Primary Health Centre, smart Anganwadis and modern gardens She said the development works would further strengthen Gandhinagar's identity as a green and cultural city while improving basic amenities and connectivity for citizens.

The event was attended by Deputy Mayor Natubhai Thakor, Standing Committee Chairman Gaurang Vyas, Gandhinagar North MLA Rita Patel, South Gandhinagar MLA Alpesh Thakor, senior officials, elected representatives and citizens. (ANI)