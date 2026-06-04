'Dawood Ibrahim Tried To Kill Me Three Times': Lalit Modi REVEALS Why He Retired From Cricket | IPL

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'Dawood Ibrahim Tried To Kill Me Three Times': Lalit Modi REVEALS Why He Retired From Cricket

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jun 04 2026, 03:12 PM IST
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Former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi has made sensational claims about the early years of the Indian Premier League, alleging that fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's network targeted him after he refused to allow match-fixing in the tournament.In a candid interview with ANI, Modi claimed he survived three assassination attempts allegedly linked to Dawood Ibrahim and turned down offers worth hundreds of millions of dollars to ignore attempts to manipulate IPL matches.Modi also spoke about his exit from Indian cricket administration, the challenges he faced while running the IPL, and why he believes criminal syndicates wanted him removed.Watch this explosive interview as Lalit Modi shares his side of one of cricket's most controversial chapters.

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