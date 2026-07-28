TN BJP President Nainar Nagendran criticised the state government's handling of the Karur tragedy after the Madras High Court struck down GOs granting compassionate appointments to the kin of the stampede victims, citing constitutional violations.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran said the Karur tragedy was a matter of judicial consideration while criticising the state government's handling of the incident. This comes after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday struck down the Government Orders (GOs) of the Vijay govt granting compassionate appointments to the kin of victims of the Karur stampede.

Speaking on the development, Nagendran told reporters, "Regarding the Karur issue, it is a very tragic incident. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu did not handle the situation properly. It is now under judicial consideration, so we will not comment on the judicial matter."

HC Strikes Down GOs on Compassionate Appointments

The court has said that it violates Article 14 (Right to Equality) and Article 16 (Equality of Opportunity in Government Employment) of the Constitution. The court made the observations in a PIL challenging the decision of the newly formed government, headed by CM Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party.

Legal Arguments Presented in Court

Advocate Cleetus said, "Today marks a huge victory for the youngsters in Tamil Nadu. It is a landmark judgment for all of India because the Supreme Court has already given directions and guidelines on how to follow compensation orders. In Tamil Nadu, there is already a GO that governs compensation orders. So, based on that, we presented our arguments. Subsequently, the court set aside the GO that granted employment to the family of the Karur incident victims. The government cited four incidents in support of its case...The Honourable Madurai Bench of the High Court has set aside the GO governing employment in the Karur incident."

Advocate Mohammed Rashid said, "The question of law was whether employment could be provided on compassionate grounds to the family members of those who died in the Karur stampede. We relied on an important Supreme Court judgment. The Supreme Court has already issued guidelines governing compassionate appointments. Under that judgment, the Supreme Court laid down four guidelines."

"According to those guidelines, the deceased persons in the Karur stampede do not fall within the eligible categories. Therefore, they cannot claim employment under the existing guidelines for compassionate appointments. After considering our submissions, the court allowed our petition. The government's main contention was that the jobs were given under a government policy. Our submission was that the scheme was a political move. Granting employment in this manner is not in accordance with the law or the applicable rules and regulations. Therefore, it is not maintainable. The court accepted our petition."

Background of the Karur Tragedy

The Karur stampede took place during a rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay on September 27, 2025, leaving 41 people dead and several others injured.

Earlier this month onJuly 10, Chief Minister Vijay visited Karur and participated in a series of government and party programmes, including the distribution of compassionate government job appointment orders to 32 legal heirs of of victims who lost their lives in the Karur stampede. (ANI)