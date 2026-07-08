Kamarajar Port completes its Capital Dredging Phase VI, becoming a deep-water port for Capesize vessels. With an 18m draft, it's India's second major port with this capacity, set to enhance cargo handling and boost EXIM trade efficiency.

Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL) has emerged as a deep-water port capable of handling Capesize vessels, with the successful completion of its Capital Dredging Phase VI project.

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According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MOPSW), "With an operational draft of 18.0 metres, the Port can now accommodate vessels carrying cargo parcels of up to 1,70,000 DWT. With this achievement, Kamarajar Port becomes the second Major Port of the country, after Visakhapatnam Port, to offer a draft of 18 metres."

A Milestone for India's Maritime Vision

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India's maritime sector is undergoing a historic transformation. Guided by the vision of Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, we are building world-class ports, strengthening logistics, enhancing global competitiveness and positioning India as a leading maritime nation. The emergence of Kamarajar Port as the country's second Major Port with an 18-metre draft is another milestone in this journey of creating modern, future-ready maritime infrastructure that will power India's economic growth and global trade," said Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Project Details and Strategic Impact

The project, taken up in line with the vision of the Government of India to make Kamarajar Port 'Cape Compliant', involved deepening of the outer approach channel from 20.0 m to 23.0 m, the inner entrance channel from 19.0 m to 22.0 m, alongside berths to handle 18m draft and the harbour basin along with associated navigational areas, at an investment of about Rs 440 crore.

"The successful completion of Capital Dredging Phase VI has transformed Kamarajar Port into a deep-draft, Cape Compliant port capable of handling fully laden Capesize vessels of up to 1,70,000 DWT. This achievement will significantly improve cargo-handling efficiency, reduce logistics costs, enhance ease of doing business and strengthen the port's role as a key gateway for India's EXIM trade. I congratulate the entire team of Kamarajar Port Limited for delivering this strategically important project, which further reinforces India's march towards becoming a global maritime powerhouse," added Sonowal.

Economic Benefits and Enhanced Competitiveness

The enhanced draft capability will enable shipping lines to deploy larger vessels, resulting in lower freight costs through economies of scale, improved operational efficiency and increased cargo-handling capacity. It will provide significant economic benefits to the trade of the region, strengthen the Port's competitiveness vis-a-vis domestic and international ports, and support the growing requirements of India's EXIM trade.

The Cape Compliant depth places Kamarajar Port in the league of international ports in bulk cargo handling.