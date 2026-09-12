In Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir, a Mahindra Scorpio attempting a stunt for a social media video became trapped in the fast-flowing Sindh River. The occupants were rescued by police and locals after the driver's attempt at filming in the riverbed went wrong.

In Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir, a group of young people trying to film a social media video in the swiftly flowing Sindh River barely avoided danger when their Mahindra Scorpio got stuck in the rough waters.

The driver allegedly drove the SUV into the riverbed while trying to do stunts for the camera during the incident, which happened close to Hotel Sindh Resorts. The car quickly became caught in the powerful current, trapping its passengers in the middle of the river and putting them in danger of being carried away.

Police from Jammu and Kashmir raced to the scene after learning about the event. When locals joined the rescue attempt, they were able to safely remove all of the people from the car and return them to the riverbank.

The Scorpio was subsequently found from the river, and the occupants were saved unharmed. Police identified the driver as Mohd Ibad Bhat, a resident of Nawakadal in Srinagar. Another occupant was identified as Naseer Ahmad Mugal, a resident of Mahore in Reasi. According to police, driving the vehicle into the river while attempting to record videos amounted to gross negligence and created an immediate risk to both the occupants and public safety. An official case was subsequently registered in connection with the incident.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

Additionally, authorities have reminded visitors and young people in the area not to try risky stunts near mountain rivers and other bodies of water. Police warned that such actions might result in severe legal repercussions and swiftly become lethal.