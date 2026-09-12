A young content creator named Suraj Kumar used a donation from an Indian woman in Canada to throw a full-blown party for his friends. A viral video captures him preparing a feast of fries, cupcakes, and gulab jamun, which the children joyfully enjoyed. The heartwarming gesture was widely praised online for fostering community and kindness.

A little boy gave his friends a full-blown party after receiving donations from an Indian woman living in Canada, turning a simple meal into an afternoon of fries, cupcakes, patties, gulab jamun and soft drinks. A video of the special lunch was posted by Suraj Kumar, a young content producer who frequently prepares meals for his pals and posts his recipes on Instagram.

In the film, Suraj was shown making the meal from scratch while describing how Kesha, an Indian woman residing in Canada, had made the celebration possible. In order to create French fries, he started by chopping potatoes. Then he displayed the other party menu items, which included gulab jamun, cupcakes, patties, and Mirinda. Before beginning to prepare the meal, Suraj joyfully enumerated everything they had for the party.

When everything was prepared, he served his buddies the lunch after properly plating it. As they gathered for their special celebration, the kids seemed to appreciate the spread and finally waved good-bye to the camera.

The caption on the video, “Canada se Kesha didi ki taraf se mili hai (This was received from Kesha didi in Canada.)”

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A number of people praised the sense of community that Suraj's videos fostered after seeing the admirable deed. While one user sarcastically requested to be added to the circle of pals, another said the page had the ability to unite individuals from all over India.

Viewers expressed their admiration and gratitude for Kesha's participation, while some especially commended her for helping the kids.

In the end, what started off as a contribution from a person thousands of kilometres away became a little celebration for a group of friends, with Suraj ensuring that everyone had a good time.