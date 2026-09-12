BRICS Summit: Special Silverware Made For VVIP Guests In New Delhi; See Stunning Pics
A Jaipur-based firm, Arun's Group of Companies, has crafted special silver-plated tableware for the VIPs attending the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Special silver utensils by a Jaipur firm for the BRICS Summit.
A Jaipur firm has prepared special silverware for the heads of state and other VIPs at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Arun's Group of Companies designed this silver-plated tableware to showcase true Indian hospitality. The collection has everything from silver bowls and trays to serving dishes, all with beautiful, intricate work. They even made large decorative bowls and lidded pots just for serving food.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
A blend of modern and traditional designs.
Arun Pabuwala, the CEO of Arun's Group of Companies, shared some cool details. He said, 'Making such special utensils isn't new for us. We supplied them for the G20 Summit in 2023 and many other VIP events.' He explained that their designs are a mix of modern and traditional styles. 'Quality is our strength,' he added. 'We never compromise on the base material, design, or plating. Our products go through a ten-step finishing process to ensure perfection.'
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit.
For the 18th BRICS Summit 2026, leaders have started arriving in Delhi. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are here. South Africa's President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian have also landed. The summit, hosted by India, is on September 12-13 with the theme 'Building for Stability, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability'. BRICS now has 11 members, including India, China, and Russia, plus 10 partner countries.
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