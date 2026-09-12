2 3 Image Credit : Gemini AI

A blend of modern and traditional designs.

Arun Pabuwala, the CEO of Arun's Group of Companies, shared some cool details. He said, 'Making such special utensils isn't new for us. We supplied them for the G20 Summit in 2023 and many other VIP events.' He explained that their designs are a mix of modern and traditional styles. 'Quality is our strength,' he added. 'We never compromise on the base material, design, or plating. Our products go through a ten-step finishing process to ensure perfection.'