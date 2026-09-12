Former Ladakh MP Thupstan Chhewang calls recent MHA talks 'fruitful', criticizing Sonam Wangchuk's call for renewed agitation. He says progress was made on key issues and urges leaders to avoid creating fresh tension in the region.

Former MP and senior Ladakh leader Thupstan Chhewang has said that the recent meeting between the Apex Body Leh, Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was “fruitful” and witnessed positive discussions on several key issues concerning Ladakh.

Chhewang Criticises Call for Renewed Agitation

Chhewang said that several positive developments and points of consensus discussed during the meeting were not brought before the people, while statements suggesting that the talks had failed to make progress were being circulated in the national and social media. Chhewang was specifically critical of Sonam Wangchuk’s reported call for renewed agitation, including an ultimatum linked to the fulfilment of Ladakh’s demands. He questioned the need for another agitation when, according to his account, significant progress had been made through dialogue with the MHA.

Chhewang appealed to the Apex Body and Sonam Wangchuk to exercise responsibility and avoid any action that could create another tense situation in Ladakh. He warned that if agitation were resumed and a situation similar to September 24 emerged again, those leading or calling for such agitation would have to take responsibility for the consequences.

Internal Differences Causing Delays, Alleges Chhewang

Chhewang alleged that Sonam Wangchuk and sections of the KDA continued to insist that the focus should remain on the UT-level body and that elections should not be held immediately. He said there were arguments on the issue but maintained that LAHDC elections and the implementation of the council structure must take place, while the UT-level body could subsequently be established.

He further claimed that the delay in moving forward was not from the MHA side but from differences within the Apex Body and KDA over the sequencing and implementation of the proposed institutions. Chhewang maintained that the recent MHA dialogue should be viewed in the context of the progress made through negotiations and that the focus should now be on finalising the proposed UT-level body, strengthening district councils, securing constitutional safeguards and moving forward through an agreed institutional framework, rather than returning immediately to confrontation.

Progress on Constitutional Safeguards

Chhewang said he had led the discussions and recalled that he was instrumental in constituting the Apex Body. According to him, during the recent discussions between the Apex Body and KDA with the MHA, there was nothing outside the agreed agenda. He recalled that issues including recruitment and constitutional safeguards had been discussed extensively.

According to him, after prolonged deliberations, a consensus emerged on several aspects, including the demand for safeguards under Article 371, which was discussed during the May 22 meeting. He said that while demands for statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule had remained part of the broader political discourse, discussions eventually moved towards finding practical constitutional and administrative safeguards for Ladakh.

Details of Proposed UT-Level Body Discussed

Highlighting the recent MHA meeting, Chhewang said that the proposed UT-level representative body was among the major issues discussed. He said the Apex Body was asked to place its suggestions before the government. According to him, Apex chairman Cherring Dorjay Lakrook sought to see the government’s draft before proceeding further.

Chhewang said an outline was subsequently placed before the participants and suggestions were invited, including suggestions regarding the proposed name and structure of the UT-level body. He said it was also discussed that elections to the existing district-level councils should take place before the formation of the UT-level body. According to Chhewang, the Apex Body and KDA discussed the issue of direct elections and several options were considered regarding the electoral mechanism.

He said one of the options discussed was that LAHDCs should be established in all districts, followed by direct elections. He also emphasised the tribal character of Ladakh and said that, given the presence of Scheduled Tribes, there should be adequate representation and provisions for nomination in the proposed system. Chhewang said the Apex Body proposed that the UT-level legislature should have control over important subjects, particularly land, culture, environment and minerals. He further said that financial control should also remain with the proposed UT-level body. According to him, these points were discussed and received agreement during the meeting.

Positive Outcome and Next Steps

Chhewang said the discussions had reached a stage where there was a clear understanding that the proposed UT-level body should be taken forward. Recalling the atmosphere during the discussions, Chhewang said that there was a moment when he also applauded the progress and remarked that “now we must have a party,” indicating the importance of moving towards an organised political framework once the institutional structure was finalised.

According to Chhewang, the government draft for the UT-level body is now expected to be finalised on the basis of the discussions held. (ANI)