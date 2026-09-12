During the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, a brief interaction between Russian President Vladimir Putin and India's NSA Ajit Doval went viral. As Putin was greeted by PM Modi, he personally smiled and waved at Doval.

A brief and seemingly unplanned interaction between Russian President Vladimir Putin and India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has become one of the talking points from the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi. A short moment during Modi-Putin meet, in which the Russian leader smiled and waved directly at Doval, quickly caught the attention of social media users.

The interaction took place as Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed Putin. Modi greeted the Russian President with a handshake and an embrace as the two leaders met during the summit. As Putin turned his attention toward the people standing nearby, he noticed Ajit Doval positioned slightly behind the Prime Minister.

What happened next lasted only moments but quickly became a viral talking point. Putin broke from the immediate greeting with Modi, flashed a distinct smile and waved directly toward Doval. The NSA responded with a smile and acknowledged the Russian President’s gesture.

Watch the viral video here:

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The exchange was informal and spontaneous, but its timing and the personalities involved gave it added significance online. Social media users and geopolitical commentators began referring to the interaction as the “Dhurandhar” moment, using the Hindi word associated with someone formidable, highly capable or legendary.

The viral reaction centred on Putin’s decision to acknowledge Doval personally despite the NSA standing slightly away from the main greeting. For many viewers, the brief gesture was interpreted as a sign of familiarity and mutual respect between the Russian President and one of India’s most senior security officials.

The moment also prompted wider discussion about the long-standing strategic relationship between India and Russia. While the exchange itself was simple—a smile, a wave and a response—it was seen by many online as a symbolic glimpse of the personal rapport and diplomatic familiarity that have developed over years of engagement between the two countries.

As the clip circulated across social media, the phrase “Dhurandhar moment” gained traction, turning an otherwise fleeting exchange at the BRICS Summit into a widely discussed visual from Putin’s New Delhi visit.

The viral episode demonstrates how even a few seconds of an informal diplomatic interaction can become a major talking point when captured on camera and amplified across social media.

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