Jairam Ramesh slammed the Centre on NEP's 6th anniversary, calling it the 'Nagpur Education Policy' and citing NTA's failures. Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke threatened new protests over the govt's handling of NEET-UG demonstrators.

Senior Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Central government on the sixth anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, dubbing it the "Nagpur Education Policy" and alleging that it was pushed through without parliamentary discussion. In a post on X, he alleged that the foundational pillars of the policy have crumbled and criticised the administration of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Today is the sixth anniversary of the Modi Government’s adoption of the NEP - Nagpur Education Policy - on July 29th, 2020. The NEP 2020 was never discussed in Parliament and not cleared by the Central Advisory Board of Education. Today the pillars of the NEP have been… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 29, 2026

"Today is the sixth anniversary of the Modi Government's adoption of the NEP, Nagpur Education Policy, on July 29th, 2020. The NEP 2020 was never discussed in Parliament and not cleared by the Central Advisory Board of Education," Ramesh said. Aiming at the implementation mechanism and testing bodies, the Congress leader claimed that key regulatory bodies and initiatives under the policy are facing severe hurdles.

NEP Pillars 'Shaken', NTA 'Discredited'

"Today the pillars of the NEP have been shaken. The NTA has been thoroughly discredited. The ex-Mantri Pradhan who was its greatest salesman and who forcibly pushed the State Governments to implement the NEP has been compelled to resign. The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan has been parked in a Joint Committee of Parliament which is in deep freeze, having been compelled to cancel its meetings at least twice in the last three weeks after opposition from NDA allies," he added.

Contrasting the current policy with the National Policy on Education introduced under former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Ramesh emphasised the importance of parliamentary consensus and highlighted long-term developmental outcomes. "In contrast to the Nagpur Education Policy, the NEP of 1986 under the Rajiv Gandhi Government was discussed in Parliament extensively before being adopted. One of its distinguishing achievements was the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, which have served as engines of socioeconomic mobility since their inception," the Congress MP stated.

Warning Over NEET-UG Student Protests

Earlier, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday said the government "should be ashamed" over its handling of student protesters and warned of a fresh nationwide agitation if action against them continued despite assurances given by the Centre.

Speaking to ANI outside the Delhi airport, Dipke alleged that students protesting against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak had been subjected to excessive force and said the CJP would soon return to the streets if the government failed to change its approach. "The government should not do all this. These were students who were protesting for their future, protesting for their rights. They were not enjoying doing this. They faced baton charges on July 20. Even if the government's greed is not satisfied after shedding so much blood, and if they continue to harass the students like this, we will hit the streets again, and we will do it soon. Using pellet guns on students as if they are terrorists? They should be ashamed! Were they terrorists? Amit Shah and Narendra Modi should be ashamed," Dipke told ANI.

When asked whether the CJP would launch another agitation, Dipke reiterated, "We will do it very soon. If the Government does not agree, does not mend ways, we will have to do it. "Reacting to BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's remarks on Gen Z, Dipke dismissed them, saying, "Who even takes her seriously?"

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal extended support to the proposed agitation, saying, "They should go ahead; we support them. Ministers had stated at a press conference before the nation that the FIR would be withdrawn--so why was that lie told?"

The developments come after the Supreme Court directed states to release students below the age of 18 arrested during the nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, provided they have no criminal antecedents, while permitting investigations to continue in accordance with law. (ANI)