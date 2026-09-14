BJP has won 57 of 108 declared wards in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation elections, leading over Congress, which has 40. As counting continues for 150 wards, Congress leaders met the Collector, alleging discrepancies in the results.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 57 of the 108 wards whose results have been declared so far in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation elections, while the Congress has secured 40 wards and other candidates and parties have won 11, with counting continuing amid tight security. The Jaipur Municipal Corporation has 150 wards, and vote counting for the 2026 urban local body elections is underway at the Bhawani Niketan College counting centre.

Congress Alleges Discrepancies

Amid the counting, Congress leaders met the Jaipur District Collector over alleged discrepancies in the election results. Rajasthan Congress Legislative Party Chief Whip Rafeek Khan said the party had raised concerns over information being circulated on social media and demanded verification wherever discrepancies were found.

“In the election of those councillors, wrong things are being shown on social media, and the truth is that we are winning. So we have met the Collector regarding those things and have said that wherever there will be counting, their certificates will be given to them and if there is any difference in it... check it again and tell us,” Khan said. “We will not tolerate any scam, and we will fight for our rights,” he added.

BJP Celebrates Mandate

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra thanked voters across the state for their mandate and credited the BJP government with its development and governance initiatives. “Heartfelt thanks to crores of voters of the state who, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, for the 31 months of the state government, for the development of the state, for the solution of problems, for burning issues, be it the problem of water, electricity, law and order and whether it is the matter of the future of lakhs of youth...” Kharra said. He said the government had worked to accelerate development and provide good governance in an impartial and transparent manner.

BJP Jaipur City MP Manju Sharma also welcomed the results and congratulated party workers. “I extend my congratulations to all the BJP workers and express my deep gratitude for the triple-engine government that is set to be formed in Rajasthan,” Sharma said. She highlighted the state government's record on recruitment and said thousands of jobs had been provided during its tenure. “Everyone has worked together, and I am delighted that a triple-engine government is going to be formed across the state,” she added.

Winning Candidates React

Congress candidate Manmohan Gurjar, who won Ward 51 of Sanganer, said he won by around 1,700-1,800 votes and described the victory as one belonging to the people. “We won by approximately 1700-1800 votes on our party symbol... We will do a lot of development in Sanganer. This is a victory for our people... CM Bhajan Lal Sharma is from Sanganer and is like a brother to us. Though development work faced obstacles, we will speak with him to revive and redevelop Sanganer,” Gurjar said.

In Jodhpur, Congress candidate Girdhari Singh Ketu also celebrated his victory, crediting voters and Congress leaders for his win. "This victory belongs to the people, former CM Ashok Gehlot, and the District President of Jodhpur... This victory belongs to all the Congress leaders who supported me directly and indirectly. A Union Minister of India was standing in front of me, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. His PA was given the ticket, and for the first time, Shekhawat roamed every street and every corner to defeat me. But the people have blessed their local son and given me a landslide victory," he said.

Security and Next Steps

Meanwhile, Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal said adequate security arrangements had been made at the counting centre, with senior police officers overseeing the process. The election of chairpersons is scheduled for September 21, followed by deputy chairperson elections on September 22. (ANI)