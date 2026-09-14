A gym trainer was shot dead in Delhi's Aya Nagar, with police suspecting personal rivalry. In a separate incident, an unidentified body was found in Swaroop Nagar. Meanwhile, Delhi Police returned lost cash to a South African delegate.

Gym Trainer Shot Dead in South Delhi

A gym trainer was shot dead after two accused opened fire at him in the Aya Nagar area of South Delhi on Monday, Delhi Police said. According to the police, the incident took place at around 10:30 AM, during which approximately 10 to 12 rounds were fired by the two attackers. Police suspect that the murder was the result of a personal rivalry.

Unidentified Body Recovered

Earlier, an unidentified body bearing visible injury marks on the neck and chest was recovered from an open field in the Swaroop Nagar area of Delhi, police said on Monday. According to Delhi Police officials, the body was spotted on Sunday and is estimated to be approximately two to three days old. The police have sent the body for a postmortem examination to ascertain the cause and time of death.

Delhi Police Return Lost Cash to Foreign Delegate

In a separate operation today, a team from the Barakhamba Road police station in the national capital swiftly tracked down a cab and recovered approximately Rs 3 lakh in Indian and US currency left behind by a South African delegate, officials said. The delegate's money was returned to him 30 minutes before his scheduled departure, Delhi Police said on Monday.

According to Delhi Police, prompt coordination enabled the personnel to locate the vehicle, secure the misplaced cash, and safely hand it over to the foreign delegate in the nick of time. (ANI)