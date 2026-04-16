Inside TCS Nashik Horror: From Harassment to Radicalisation - What Really Happened?

Significant legal proceedings are underway following serious allegations involving employees at the TCS Nashik facility. Complaints ignored by POSH committee and HR. Police form SIT, several arrests made, court extends custody. BJP protests demanding justice. Hear bytes from Waris Pathan, Assistant Director of Public Prosecution, and BJP workers. What really happened inside the IT giant? Full details.0:00 - Years of allegde abuse at TCS Nashik0:51 - Court update — Bendbhar Kiran Speaks Up2:20 - Waris Pathan's Stand on Nashik incident3:20 - Nashik BJP stages aggressive protests

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