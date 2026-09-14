Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla met Prince Rahim Aga Khan V in Hyderabad. He called for strengthening cooperation between Telangana and the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) in education, healthcare, urban development, and community welfare.

The Governor of Telangana, Shiv Pratap Shukla, on Monday welcomed His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and Chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), to Lok Bhavan, Hyderabad, during his first official visit to India and Telangana after assuming his responsibilities, and called for further strengthening cooperation between Telangana and the AKDN in the areas of education, healthcare, urban development and community welfare.

Governor Calls for Stronger Telangana-AKDN Cooperation

According to the release, "Welcoming His Highness to Hyderabad and Telangana, the Governor conveyed his condolences and paid his respects to the late Aga Khan IV, recalling his significant contribution to India and the work of the Aga Khan Development Network. He noted that the late Aga Khan IV was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 and was held in high regard in India."

Shiv Pratap Shukla recalled Hyderabad’s enduring association with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture and warmly remembered Prince Rahim Aga Khan V’s visit to Hyderabad in July 2024 for the inauguration of the restored Qutb Shahi complex. He described the conservation and landscape development undertaken by the Trust as a notable example of public-private partnership.

The Governor appreciated the multifaceted development initiatives of the AKDN in Telangana, particularly in education, urban renewal, community healthcare, women-led development and employment generation. He highlighted the Aga Khan Academy near Hyderabad as an institution of excellence that is nurturing young minds and future leaders.

“We see your Network as a force for good and would encourage enhancing the cooperation between Telangana and AKDN,” the Governor said, while inviting His Highness to share his perspectives on the initiatives undertaken by the Network in Telangana and across India for the progress and welfare of humanity.

Prince Rahim Highlights AKDN's Initiatives

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V highlighted the AKDN’s work in Telangana in urban renewal, community healthcare, women-led development and employment generation, and noted the substantial benefits these initiatives have brought to local communities. He expressed the importance of continuing and further strengthening the development partnership between the AKDN and Telangana.

Concluding Remarks and Gestures

The Governor expressed confidence that the longstanding association between Telangana and the AKDN would continue to grow and contribute to inclusive, sustainable and people-centric development.

As a gesture reflecting Telangana’s rich artistic heritage, the Governor presented His Highness with a Cheriyal Nakashi painting depicting a traditional scene of rural Telangana life and a Karimnagar Silver Filigree Veena featuring the elegant Hansa (swan) motif.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Prince Rahim Aga Khan V recorded his sincere thanks in the Lok Bhavan Visitors’ Register for the warm welcome and longstanding friendship and collaboration, in the presence of Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

The meeting was attended by members of the AKDN delegation, Joint Secretary to the Governor K Shashi Kiran Komandur and Regional Passport Officer Madhav R Sulphule. (ANI)