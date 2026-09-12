Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and BJP State President Archana Gupta launched the ‘Namo Seva Portal’. The portal aims to connect citizens, social organisations, and volunteers with various service activities under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and BJP Haryana State President Archana Gupta today launched the ‘Namo Seva Portal’ at Panchkamal, Panchkula. During the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, the portal will serve as a bridge to connect citizens, social and religious organisations, and volunteers with various service activities.

Interested citizens can register using their mobile numbers and participate in service activities. The portal is available at www.bjpharyananamosewa.com, a release said. Information about all 12 programmes of the campaign, along with 25 service activities, has been provided on the portal. Any citizen can participate in any service activity as per their availability.

Portal Features and Volunteer Participation

Registered volunteers and citizens will continue to receive the latest updates regarding all the programmes through the portal. Volunteers can give their consent to participate in programmes of their choice and mark their attendance at the programme venue through a QR code.

Volunteers will also be able to view their profile, participation in service activities, achievements and information about upcoming programmes on the portal. After completion of a programme, they will also be provided with a participation certificate. In addition, the referral facility will provide an opportunity to connect more people with service activities, the release said.

A Centralised Digital Initiative

Prepared by the BJP IT Department, Haryana, the ‘Namo Seva Portal’ will serve as a digital platform to connect the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan with wider public participation. Through the portal, an effort has been made to bring information about service activities, participation and communication together on a single platform.

Volunteers will also be able to stay directly connected with announcements and updates from the organisation. An app will also be available soon, BJP leaders said. (ANI)